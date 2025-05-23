EA FC 25 Hero in a Half Shell Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Hero in a Half Shell Evolution in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with the opportunity to level up their attackers on the virtual pitch. This EVO can be used for 92-rated items and provides a massive upgrade to key stats. However, it comes at a cost of 100,000 coins or 400 FC Points.
This is the first paid EVO to be released during the LaLiga Team of the Season event. While it requires coins or FC points to be completed, the EA FC 25 Hero in a Half Shell Evolution offers stat boosts and new PlayStyles that justify the cost.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Hero in a Half Shell Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Hero in a Half Shell Evolution:
- Overall: Max 92
- Pace: Max 98
- Shooting: Max 96
- Physical: Max 88
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max three
- Position: ST
While these stipulations are quite restrictive, they will still allow plenty of top-tier players to be used.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Hero in a Half Shell Evolution
These are some of the best and most meta options:
- Kai Havertz: 92
- Vinicius Junior: 92
- Thierry Henry: 92
- Neymar: 91
- Kylian Mbappe: 91
- Luis Suarez: 90
All these players will become elite-tier attackers under the FC IQ system after receiving the boosts on offer.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Hero in a Half Shell Evolution
Similar to the recently released Not That Guy EVO, the EA FC 25 Hero in a Half Shell Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Pace +10 (Max 96)
- Agility +10 (Max 10)
- Composure +12 (Max 90)
- PlayStyle Finesse Shot
- Poacher++
Level 2 upgrades:
- Shooting +8 (Max 93)
- Balance +8 (Max 85)
- Ball control +16 (Max 93)
- Weak Foot +3 star
- PlayStyle Quickstep
- PlayStyle+ Finesse Shot
Level 3 upgrades:
- Pace +8 (Max 96)
- Reactions +12 (Max 90)
- Dribbling +16 (Max 93)
- PlayStyle Low Driven Shot
- PlayStyle Trickster
- PlayStyle+ Quickstep
Level 4 upgrades:
- Shooting +6 (Max 93)
- Skill moves +4 star
- PlayStyle Relentless
- PlayStyle+ Low Driven Shot
- Advanced Forward++
These are the challenges gamers have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.