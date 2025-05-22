EA FC 25 Not That Guy Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Not That Guy Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their left-backs on the virtual pitch and provide them with a massive boost. This is a free EVO, which will make it even more popular as one will not need any coins or FC points to unlock the upgrades on offer.
There have been multiple paid EVOs that provide massive boosts throughout the Serie A Team of the Season promo. However, the EA FC 25 Not That Guy Evolution is completely free, which makes it an even more exciting addition to the game.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Not That Guy Evolution
Check out EA FC 25 review
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Not That Guy Evolution:
- Overall: Max 91
- Pace: Max 88
- PlayStyles: Max ten
- PlayStyles+: Max three
- Position: LB
- Must not be: CB, CDM, or CM
These stipulations will leave plenty of room for some top-tier footballers to be used in this EVO.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Not That Guy Evolution
These are some of the best and most overpowered options:
- Federico Dimarco: 90
- Robin Gosens: 90
- Fridolina Rolfo: 89
- Ona Battle: 88
- Gianluca Zambrotta: 87
- Alejandro Grimaldo: 87
- Joao Cancelo: 87
- Julian Ryerson: 86
- Selma Bacha: 86
- Joan Capdevila: 86
With the massive pace boost on offer, all these players will become top-tier left-backs under the FC IQ system after being used in the EVO.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Not That Guy Evolution
Similar to the recently released Sneak Attack EVO, the EA FC 25 Not That Guy Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades
- Pace +20 (Max 97)
- Shooting +10 (Max 85)
- Weak Foot +2 star
- PlayStyle Long Throw
- Wingback+
Level 2 upgrades
- Shooting +10 (Max 85)
- Passing +10 (Max 88)
- Dribbling +10 (Max 87)
- Skill Moves +2 star
- PlayStyle Anticipate
- PlayStyle+ Bruiser
Level 3 upgrades
- Defending +10 (Max 90)
- Physical +10 (Max 90)
- Pace +5 (Max 97)
- PlayStyle Slide Tackle
- PlayStyle+ Rapid
- Falseback++
Level 4 upgrades
- Defending +10 (Max 90)
- Physical +10 (Max 90)
- Pace +5 (Max 97)
- PlayStyle+ Whipped Pass
- Fullback++
These are the challenges gamers must complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty:
Level 1 challenges
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges
- Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.