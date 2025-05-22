EA FC 25 Not That Guy Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Not That Guy Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their left-backs on the virtual pitch and provide them with a massive boost. This is a free EVO, which will make it even more popular as one will not need any coins or FC points to unlock the upgrades on offer.

Ad

There have been multiple paid EVOs that provide massive boosts throughout the Serie A Team of the Season promo. However, the EA FC 25 Not That Guy Evolution is completely free, which makes it an even more exciting addition to the game.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Not That Guy Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Not That Guy Evolution:

Ad

Trending

Overall: Max 91

Pace: Max 88

PlayStyles: Max ten

PlayStyles+: Max three

Position: LB

Must not be: CB, CDM, or CM

These stipulations will leave plenty of room for some top-tier footballers to be used in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Not That Guy Evolution

These are some of the best and most overpowered options:

Federico Dimarco: 90

Robin Gosens: 90

Fridolina Rolfo: 89

Ona Battle: 88

Gianluca Zambrotta: 87

Alejandro Grimaldo: 87

Joao Cancelo: 87

Julian Ryerson: 86

Selma Bacha: 86

Joan Capdevila: 86

Ad

With the massive pace boost on offer, all these players will become top-tier left-backs under the FC IQ system after being used in the EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Not That Guy Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Sneak Attack EVO, the EA FC 25 Not That Guy Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades

Pace +20 (Max 97)

Shooting +10 (Max 85)

Weak Foot +2 star

PlayStyle Long Throw

Wingback+

Level 2 upgrades

Shooting +10 (Max 85)

Passing +10 (Max 88)

Dribbling +10 (Max 87)

Skill Moves +2 star

PlayStyle Anticipate

PlayStyle+ Bruiser

Level 3 upgrades

Defending +10 (Max 90)

Physical +10 (Max 90)

Pace +5 (Max 97)

PlayStyle Slide Tackle

PlayStyle+ Rapid

Falseback++

Level 4 upgrades

Defending +10 (Max 90)

Physical +10 (Max 90)

Pace +5 (Max 97)

PlayStyle+ Whipped Pass

Fullback++

These are the challenges gamers must complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty:

Level 1 challenges

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Ad

Level 2 challenges

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges

Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More