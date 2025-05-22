  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Not That Guy Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 Not That Guy Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified May 22, 2025 17:57 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports // Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Not That Guy Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their left-backs on the virtual pitch and provide them with a massive boost. This is a free EVO, which will make it even more popular as one will not need any coins or FC points to unlock the upgrades on offer.

Ad

There have been multiple paid EVOs that provide massive boosts throughout the Serie A Team of the Season promo. However, the EA FC 25 Not That Guy Evolution is completely free, which makes it an even more exciting addition to the game.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Not That Guy Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Not That Guy Evolution:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Overall: Max 91
  • Pace: Max 88
  • PlayStyles: Max ten
  • PlayStyles+: Max three
  • Position: LB
  • Must not be: CB, CDM, or CM

These stipulations will leave plenty of room for some top-tier footballers to be used in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Not That Guy Evolution

These are some of the best and most overpowered options:

  • Federico Dimarco: 90
  • Robin Gosens: 90
  • Fridolina Rolfo: 89
  • Ona Battle: 88
  • Gianluca Zambrotta: 87
  • Alejandro Grimaldo: 87
  • Joao Cancelo: 87
  • Julian Ryerson: 86
  • Selma Bacha: 86
  • Joan Capdevila: 86
Ad

With the massive pace boost on offer, all these players will become top-tier left-backs under the FC IQ system after being used in the EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Not That Guy Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Sneak Attack EVO, the EA FC 25 Not That Guy Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades

  • Pace +20 (Max 97)
  • Shooting +10 (Max 85)
  • Weak Foot +2 star
  • PlayStyle Long Throw
  • Wingback+

Level 2 upgrades

  • Shooting +10 (Max 85)
  • Passing +10 (Max 88)
  • Dribbling +10 (Max 87)
  • Skill Moves +2 star
  • PlayStyle Anticipate
  • PlayStyle+ Bruiser

Level 3 upgrades

  • Defending +10 (Max 90)
  • Physical +10 (Max 90)
  • Pace +5 (Max 97)
  • PlayStyle Slide Tackle
  • PlayStyle+ Rapid
  • Falseback++

Level 4 upgrades

  • Defending +10 (Max 90)
  • Physical +10 (Max 90)
  • Pace +5 (Max 97)
  • PlayStyle+ Whipped Pass
  • Fullback++

These are the challenges gamers must complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty:

Level 1 challenges

  • Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Ad

Level 2 challenges

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges

  • Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications