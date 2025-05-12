EA FC 25 Sneak Attack Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

The FC 25 Sneak Attack Evolution has been introduced to Ultimate Team servers with the ongoing TOTS season. Gamers can convert their center-midfielder player cards into attacking threats and disrupt the opposition's defense. EA is providing several desirable Roles and PlayStyles+ with this EVO to make the candidates more viable under the FC IQ system.
Unlike other free EVOs, gamers must spend 200 EA FC Points or 50,000 EA FC Coins and complete several challenges to upgrade their favorite players through the new Sneak Attack Evolution.
This guide will discuss every important aspect of the Sneak Attack Evolution in FC 25 Ultimate Team, including its requirements, the best players to use, etc.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Sneak Attack Evolution
These are the requirements a CM must follow to be eligible for the Sneak Attack Evolution in FC 25 Ultimate Team:
- Overall: Max 91
- Passing: Max 98
- Dribbling: Max 98
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max 3
- Position: CM
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Sneak Attack Evolution
While the Sneak Attack EVO's fairly straightforward requirements allow for quite a number of usable options, here's a list of the best player cards that gamers should consider for it:
- Patrick Vieira: 90
- Desire Doue: 90
- Federico Valverde: 91
- Eduardo Camavinga: 91
- Frenkie De Jong: 91
- Lothar Matthaus: 90
- Joao Neves: 91
- Renato Sanches: 91
- Pedri: 90
- Andrea Pirlo: 91
- Philip Billing: 91
- Alexia Putellas: 91
- Zinedine Zidane: 90
- Xavi: 91
- Denis Zakaria: 91
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Sneak Attack Evolution
Unlike most paid Evolutions, the FC 25 Sneak Attack EVO offers four unique upgrade levels, featuring basic attribute boosts and a few meta PlayStyles+. Here are the details:
Level 1 upgrades
- Overall: 2 (Max 94)
- Shooting: 5 (Max 91)
- Balance: 15 (Max 90)
- Dribbling: 10 (Max 88)
- Skills: 2 (Max 4)
- PlayStyles: Trivela, Tiki Taka (Max 9)
Level 2 upgrades
- Overall: 2 (Max 94)
- Pace: 4 (Max 90)
- Physical: 5 (Max 88)
- Agility: 15 (Max 90)
- Weak Foot: 2
- PlayStyles: Whipped Pass, Pinged Pass (Max 9)
Level 3 upgrades
- Shooting: 5 (Max 91)
- Passing: 8 (Max 94)
- Ball Control: 10 (Max 88)
- Reactions: 15 (Max 90)
- Composure: 15 (Max 92)
- Roles: Box-to-Box+
Level 4 upgrades
- PlayStyles+: Incisive Pass+, Tiki Taka+, Trivela+ (Max 3)
- Roles: Deep-Lying Playmaker++, Playmaker++
- Cosmetic Upgrade
Gamers must navigate to the FC 25 Ultimate Team online mode and play any available mode to complete the following set of challenges for the EVO:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.
Considering the upgrades offered, spending 200 EA FC Points or 50,000 EA FC Coins on the Sneak Attack Evolution is certainly worth it.
Considering the upgrades offered, spending 200 EA FC Points or 50,000 EA FC Coins on the Sneak Attack Evolution is certainly worth it.