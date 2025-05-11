EA FC 25 Silver Mirage Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

With the TOTS promo ongoing, the EA FC 25 Silver Mirage Evolution has been introduced in Ultimate Team servers, allowing gamers to upgrade their favorite Silver or Bronze CAM player cards into wide playmaker items. The EVO includes several PlayStyles, PlayStyles+, and many basic stat upgrades (such as passing, physicality, skills, and more) for eligible player cards. One must spend 100 EA FC Points or 10,000 EA FC Coins to avail of the Evolution.

Ad

This article will explore the best players to use, requirements, upgrades, and other necessary aspects of the Silver Mirage Evolution in Ultimate Team.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Silver Mirage Evolution

The latest EVO criteria (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A Silver or Bronze player card must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the FC 25 Silver Mirage Evolution in Ultimate Team:

Ad

Trending

Overall: Max 74

Total Positions: Max 2

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max 3

Position: CAM

Also read: Your Favourite Figurine Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Silver Mirage Evolution

Since the requirements for Silver Mirage Evolution are fairly straightforward, quite a handful of player cards should be eligible for the EVO. That said, here are the best ones to use:

Ad

Arturo Vidal: 74

Ethan Nwaneri: 64

Pau Victor: 62

Jesse Lingard: 74

Claudio Echeverri: 71

Luka Sucic: 74

Carney Chukwuemeka: 72

Filip Wojciech Jagiello: 69

Vicky Lopez: 73

Xherdan Shaqiri: 73

Even though the EVO doesn't provide a massive upgrade, the evolved player cards will perform slightly better in the new FC 25 meta.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Silver Mirage Evolution

The EVO offers five distinct upgrade levels (Image via EA Sports)

The Silver Mirage Evolution possesses five distinct upgrade levels featuring multiple PlayStyles+, Roles, and other general attributes. Here's the detailed list:

Ad

Level 1 upgrade

Overall: 7 (Max 74)

Pace: 16 (Max 94)

Shooting: 12 (Max 88)

Balance: 30 (Max 91)

Ball Control: 25 (Max 91)

Positions: LM

PlayStyles: Low-Driven Shot (Max 9)

Level 2 upgrade

Overall: 10 (Max 74)

Pace: 8 (Max 94)

Passing: 20 (Max 89)

Physical: 15 (Max 84)

Dribbling: 35 (Max 91)

PlayStyles+: Pinged Pass+ (Max 3)

Roles: Shadow Striker++

Level 3 upgrade

Shooting: 18 (Max 88)

Physical: 15 (Max 84)

Agility: 30 (Max 91)

PlayStyles: Tiki Taka, Trickster (Max 9)

Roles: Inside Forward++

Level 4 upgrade

Overall: 10 (Max 74)

Pace: 16 (Max 94)

Reactions: 25 (Max 90)

Skills: 4 (Max 5)

Positions: LW

PlayStyles+: Finesse Shot+ (Max 3)

Roles: Winger++

Level 5 upgrade

Ad

Passing: 18 (Max 89)

Composure: 30 (Max 90)

Weak Foot: 4 (Max 5)

PlayStyles+: Technical+ (Max 3)

Roles: Inside Forward+

Cosmetic Upgrade

Read more: Kim Min Jae TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

One must enter EA FC 25 Ultimate Team and play different online modes, such as FUT Champs, Division Rivals, Rush, and Squad Battles, to complete the following set of challenges:

Level 1 challenges:

Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.

Ad

Level 2 challenges:

Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.

Considering the upgrades offered by the Silver Mirage Evolution in Ultimate Team, its cost of 100 EA FC Points or 10,000 EA FC Coins seems pretty reasonable.

Ad

For more features regarding the latest EVO updates, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SoumyaKanti Saha SoumyaKanti Saha is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, primarily covering first-person shooter titles. Though he comes from a BCA background, his decision to get into journalism stems from his love for video games. He started his gaming journalism journey at Sportskeeda after serving as a Scholar Trainee at WIPRO for two years and continues producing exceptional articles on games like Overwatch, Call Of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike 2. Simply put, he’s capable of covering every FPS title he’s assigned.



He believes in thorough research when covering a story. For this, he turns to not just his trusted sources but scours the annals of various social media channels to deliver any additional useful information to his readers.



SoumyaKanti finds PewDiePie's story quite fascinating, as he believes his dedication and hard work to popularize a genre that very few people knew of back then to be truly Herculean.



Multiplayer games fuel his constant need for action while playing. That said, in a Jumanji-esque scenario, he’d love nothing more than diving into the Red Dead Redemption universe for its the intense storyline and detailed world and characters.



In his free time, SoumyaKanti loves listening to metal, playing video games (Duh!), and watching movies. Know More