EA FC 25 Silver Mirage Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

With the TOTS promo ongoing, the EA FC 25 Silver Mirage Evolution has been introduced in Ultimate Team servers, allowing gamers to upgrade their favorite Silver or Bronze CAM player cards into wide playmaker items. The EVO includes several PlayStyles, PlayStyles+, and many basic stat upgrades (such as passing, physicality, skills, and more) for eligible player cards. One must spend 100 EA FC Points or 10,000 EA FC Coins to avail of the Evolution.
This article will explore the best players to use, requirements, upgrades, and other necessary aspects of the Silver Mirage Evolution in Ultimate Team.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Silver Mirage Evolution
A Silver or Bronze player card must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the FC 25 Silver Mirage Evolution in Ultimate Team:
- Overall: Max 74
- Total Positions: Max 2
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max 3
- Position: CAM
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Silver Mirage Evolution
Since the requirements for Silver Mirage Evolution are fairly straightforward, quite a handful of player cards should be eligible for the EVO. That said, here are the best ones to use:
- Arturo Vidal: 74
- Ethan Nwaneri: 64
- Pau Victor: 62
- Jesse Lingard: 74
- Claudio Echeverri: 71
- Luka Sucic: 74
- Carney Chukwuemeka: 72
- Filip Wojciech Jagiello: 69
- Vicky Lopez: 73
- Xherdan Shaqiri: 73
Even though the EVO doesn't provide a massive upgrade, the evolved player cards will perform slightly better in the new FC 25 meta.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Silver Mirage Evolution
The Silver Mirage Evolution possesses five distinct upgrade levels featuring multiple PlayStyles+, Roles, and other general attributes. Here's the detailed list:
Level 1 upgrade
- Overall: 7 (Max 74)
- Pace: 16 (Max 94)
- Shooting: 12 (Max 88)
- Balance: 30 (Max 91)
- Ball Control: 25 (Max 91)
- Positions: LM
- PlayStyles: Low-Driven Shot (Max 9)
Level 2 upgrade
- Overall: 10 (Max 74)
- Pace: 8 (Max 94)
- Passing: 20 (Max 89)
- Physical: 15 (Max 84)
- Dribbling: 35 (Max 91)
- PlayStyles+: Pinged Pass+ (Max 3)
- Roles: Shadow Striker++
Level 3 upgrade
- Shooting: 18 (Max 88)
- Physical: 15 (Max 84)
- Agility: 30 (Max 91)
- PlayStyles: Tiki Taka, Trickster (Max 9)
- Roles: Inside Forward++
Level 4 upgrade
- Overall: 10 (Max 74)
- Pace: 16 (Max 94)
- Reactions: 25 (Max 90)
- Skills: 4 (Max 5)
- Positions: LW
- PlayStyles+: Finesse Shot+ (Max 3)
- Roles: Winger++
Level 5 upgrade
- Passing: 18 (Max 89)
- Composure: 30 (Max 90)
- Weak Foot: 4 (Max 5)
- PlayStyles+: Technical+ (Max 3)
- Roles: Inside Forward+
- Cosmetic Upgrade
One must enter EA FC 25 Ultimate Team and play different online modes, such as FUT Champs, Division Rivals, Rush, and Squad Battles, to complete the following set of challenges:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.
Level 5 challenges:
- Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.
Considering the upgrades offered by the Silver Mirage Evolution in Ultimate Team, its cost of 100 EA FC Points or 10,000 EA FC Coins seems pretty reasonable.
For more features regarding the latest EVO updates, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.