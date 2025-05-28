EA FC 25 Alejandro Balde TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Alejandro Balde TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Spanish defender with a 94-rated item to celebrate his exceptional season in LaLiga. He has been an important part of FC Barcelona's youthful squad, and he now has a special version that does justice to his abilities.
With Barca winning the league title after a competitive season, it comes as no surprise that their players are prominently featured in the LaLiga TOTS lineup. The EA FC 25 Alejandro Balde TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is the latest addition to this roster.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Alejandro Balde TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC
Check out EA FC 25 review
Similar to the recently released Antony TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC, the EA FC 25 Alejandro Balde TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC also requires multiple squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: FC Barcelona
- FC Barcelona players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Solutions:
- Kim Little: 86
- Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86
- Gavi: 83
- Lucas Hernandez: 83
- Guido Rodriguez: 83
- Kai Havertz: 83
- Jonathan Tah: 86
- Viktor Tsygankov: 83
- Youssef En-Nesyri: 83
- Luka Modric: 86
- Joao Palhinha: 85
Task 2: Spain
- Spain players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Declan Rice: 87
- Victor Osimhen: 87
- Alexandra Popp: 87
- Mallory Swanson: 87
- Laura Freigang (TOTW): 86
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Ben White: 84
- Amel Majri: 84
- Alex Remiro: 84
- Serhou Guirassy: 84
- Lara Prasnikar: 84
Task 3: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Baena (TOTS): 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Declan Rice: 87
- Kalidou Koulibaly: 84
- Jack Grealish: 84
- Jeremie Frimpong: 84
- Iago Aspas: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
Task 4+5: 89-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 6+7: 90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Rodri: 91
- Erling Haaland: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
These requirements will make him significantly more expensive than his previous NumeroFUT item.
EA FC 25 Alejandro Balde TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 380,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 94-rated defender who can play as both a left-back and a right-back. He has a five-star weak foot, 99 pace and 93 defending, as well as the Jockey+, Anticipate+ and Slide Tackle+ PlayStyles. These attributes will make him an effective defender under the FC IQ system.