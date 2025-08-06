EA FC 25 Alejandro Grimaldo FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Alejandro Grimaldo FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Spanish defender with a 97-rated item as part of the latest promo. The left-back is widely regarded as one of the best attacking wing-backs in the world, and this latest item does justice to his abilities on the virtual pitch.
The Bayer Leverkusen superstar was already included in the Team of the Year and Bundesliga Team of the Season rosters in Ultimate Team this year. The EA FC 25 Alejandro Grimaldo FUTTIES SBC provides him with his best special item so far, with the 97-rated left-back having the stats to be exceptional in the current meta.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Alejandro Grimaldo FUTTIES SBC
Check out EA FC 25 review
Similar to the recently released Pedri SBC, the EA FC 25 Alejandro Grimaldo FUTTIES SBC also requires four squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Bundesliga
- Bundesliga players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
Solutions:
- Baresi: 92
- Pichon: 92
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Engen: 84
- Cristian Romero: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Fran Kirby: 84
- Andrich: 83
Task 2: Spain
- Spain players: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 3: Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Bigas (TOTS): 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 4: 91-rated squad
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
EA FC 25 Alejandro Grimaldo FUTTIES SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 190,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for a 97-rated left-back who has excellent playmaking and attacking abilities, along with useful defensive attributes as well. He also has the Whipped Pass+, Long Ball+, Intercept+ and Quickstep+ PlayStyles, making him a useful option under the FC IQ system.