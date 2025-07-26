EA FC 25 Pedri FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Pedri FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Spanish midfield maestro with a 97-rated version that has the potential to be one of the best playmakers in the game. The FC Barcelona superstar played a key role in his club's success last season and certainly deserves such a high-rated and overpowered item.
He was previously part of the LaLiga Team of the Season roster and received a 96-rated item with four PlayStyle+ traits. However, the EA FC 25 Pedri FUTTIES SBC offers an even better version with improved stats and PlayStyles.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Pedri FUTTIES SBC
Similar to the recently released Karim Benzema FUTTIES SBC, the EA FC 25 Pedri FUTTIES SBC does not require too many squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each of the four segments:
Task 1: FC Barcelona
- FC Barcelona players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Guro Reiten: 88
- Ederson: 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Palhinha: 85
- Caroline Weir: 84
- Marta: 84
Task 2: Spain
- Spain players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 89
Solutions:
- Rodri: 91
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
- Robert Lewandowski: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Beth Mead: 88
- Kadidiatou Diani: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
Task 3: LaLiga
- LaLiga players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Bruno Fernandes: 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 4: 91-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimu 91
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Evander (TOTS): 96
- Groenen: 96
- Doorsoun: 96
- Sams: 96
- Nemanja Matic: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Toby Alderweireld: 80
- Kepa: 79
- Aguerd: 79
EA FC 25 Pedri FUTTIES SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 130,000 coins, which is an absolute bargain for a 97-rated midfielder who has the stats to be excellent both offensively and defensively. Not only does he have versatile stats in all relevant areas, he also has the Anticipate+, Tiki Taka+, Intercept+ and Incisive Pass+ PlayStyles, which are perfect traits for a midfielder under the FC IQ system.