EA FC 25 Pedri FUTTIES SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jul 26, 2025 17:43 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Pedri FUTTIES SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Spanish midfield maestro with a 97-rated version that has the potential to be one of the best playmakers in the game. The FC Barcelona superstar played a key role in his club's success last season and certainly deserves such a high-rated and overpowered item.

He was previously part of the LaLiga Team of the Season roster and received a 96-rated item with four PlayStyle+ traits. However, the EA FC 25 Pedri FUTTIES SBC offers an even better version with improved stats and PlayStyles.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Pedri FUTTIES SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Karim Benzema FUTTIES SBC, the EA FC 25 Pedri FUTTIES SBC does not require too many squads to be unlocked. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each of the four segments:

Task 1: FC Barcelona

  • FC Barcelona players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Wendie Renard: 88
  • Irene Paredes: 88
  • Guro Reiten: 88
  • Ederson: 88
  • Millie Bright: 85
  • Julian Brandt: 85
  • Palhinha: 85
  • Caroline Weir: 84
  • Marta: 84

Task 2: Spain

  • Spain players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Solutions:

  • Rodri: 91
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89
  • Robert Lewandowski: 88
  • Jan Oblak: 88
  • Beth Mead: 88
  • Kadidiatou Diani: 88
  • Marie Katoto: 88
  • Bernardo Silva: 88

Task 3: LaLiga

  • LaLiga players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

  • Bruno Fernandes: 92
  • Rodri: 91
  • Sam Kerr: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
  • Alisson: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 4: 91-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimu 91

Solutions:

  • Isco: 96
  • Evander (TOTS): 96
  • Groenen: 96
  • Doorsoun: 96
  • Sams: 96
  • Nemanja Matic: 80
  • Axel Witsel: 80
  • Ivan Toney: 80
  • Toby Alderweireld: 80
  • Kepa: 79
  • Aguerd: 79

EA FC 25 Pedri FUTTIES SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)
The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 130,000 coins, which is an absolute bargain for a 97-rated midfielder who has the stats to be excellent both offensively and defensively. Not only does he have versatile stats in all relevant areas, he also has the Anticipate+, Tiki Taka+, Intercept+ and Incisive Pass+ PlayStyles, which are perfect traits for a midfielder under the FC IQ system.

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

