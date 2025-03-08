EA FC 25 Alex Scott FUT Birthday Hero SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Alex Scott FUT Birthday Hero SBC in Ultimate Team, providing her with a 90-rated special version that boosts her viability on the virtual pitch. A legend in the world of women's football, Scott has now received a boosted item that does justice to her reputation.

She already possesses two Winter Wildcards versions in Ultimate Team this year, but this FUT Birthday Hero variant is much better. Not only does the card have better stats and PlayStyles, but it also has five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Alex Scott FUT Birthday Hero SBC

These are the requirements (Image via EA Sports)

This is the cheapest player SBC released during the ongoing promo so far. Unlike the Kai Havertz and Cristiano Ronaldo SBCs, the EA FC 25 Alex Scott FUT Birthday Hero SBC only requires four squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment:

Task 1: England

England players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Willi Orban: 83

Kim Little: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Kieran Trippier: 83

Teun Koopmeiners: 83

Damaris Egurrola: 83

Saki Kumagai: 83

Domenico Berardi: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Task 2: 85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Kim Little: 86

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Jonathan Tah: 86

Viktor Tsygankov: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Luka Modric: 86

Joao Palhinha: 85

Task 3: 86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Luka Modric: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 4: 87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

The SBC does not require any Team of the Week players, which will make it even cheaper to unlock.

The card has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Alex Scott FUT Birthday Hero SBC is around 200,000 coins, which is reasonable for an item of this caliber. She has amazing stats and PlayStyles and offers Hero chemistry while having five-star skills and a five-star weak foot. The only negative aspect of this item is her small stature, which could cause issues against strong attackers under the FC IQ system.

