EA FC 25 Alexandra Popp FUT Birthday SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions 

The EA FC 25 Alexandra Popp FUT Birthday SBC has finally gone live on Ultimate Team servers. Gamers can now access a 91-rated version of the female German striker, with two decent PlayStyles+ and a few exceptional attributes. The VfL Wolfsburg legend has cut an impressive figure in the Frauen Bundesliga since 2008. As such, the freshly introduced SBC item mirrors her real-life flair, and gamers won't regret investing their EA FC Coins in it.

Ad

The German female legend already possesses one Team of the Week (TOTW) card and a Trailblazers item in EA FC 25. However, her FUT Birthday SBC item features better attributes and appears to be more viable in the game's current meta.

That said, this article will highlight all the tasks and their cheapest solutions to complete the EA FC 25 Alexandra Popp FUT Birthday SBC in Ultimate Team.

Check out EA FC 25 review

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Alexandra Popp FUT Birthday SBC

Alexandra Popp SBC tasks (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike other popular special promo SBCs, the Alexandra Popp FUT Birthday SBC requires three tasks to be completed to acquire the exclusive item. Even though the tasks are quite straightforward, the requirement of TOTW cards might increase the overall cost of completion.

Ad

Trending

In any case, these are the optimal fodder cards to complete the SBC from scratch:

Task 1: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solution 1

Glodis Perla Viggosdottir: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Koke: 84

Domenico Berardi: 83

Kadeisha Buchanan: 84

Artem Dobvyk: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Chris Smalling: 82

Katharina Naschenweng: 83

Robin Gosens TOTW: 85

Yui Hasegawa: 84

Also read: Alex Scott FUT Birthday Hero SBC

Task 2: Germany

Germany players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Ad

Solution 2

Rachel Daly: 85

Francesco Acerbi: 84

Alessia Russo: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Eugenie Le Sommer: 85

Gabriel: 86

Robert Andrich: 83

Lisandro Martinez: 84

Jane Campbell: 84

Nico Schlotterbeck: 85

Andrew Robertson: 85

Task 3: 86-Rated Squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solution 3

Sara Doorsoun: 84

Caroline Weir: 84

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Delphine Cascarino: 84

Mariona: 84

Gabriel: 86

Sadio Mane: 84

Ivan Toney TOTW: 87

Jane Campbell: 84

The overall cost to complete the EA FC 25 Alexandra Popp FUT Birthday SBC is around 114,950 EA FC Coins. The price is quite justified, considering all the elite-tier attributes of the German striker.

Ad

EA FC 25 Alexandra Popp FUT Birthday SBC: Review

Alexandra Popp FUT Birthday item stats (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 Alexandra Popp FUT Birthday SBC item possesses great attributes, such as 92 Shooting, 88 Dribbling, and 94 Physicality. However, the PlayStyles+ traits are a major turnoff, considering the current meta.

Ad

While the Finesse Shot+ should work perfectly with her 5-star weak foot, the Aerial+ might not be the ideal trait to use. Additionally, her 81 Passing stat may create problems if gamers utilize her as a False 9 striker.

Also read: Cody Gakpo vs Jacob Murphy Showdown SBCs

Gamers well-versed in using different corner techniques might exploit Popp's 99 Heading Accuracy to bag some exceptional goals with the special SBC item. She can be useful in exploiting the other set pieces as well.

Ad

For more information related to different promo SBCs, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback