EA FC 25 Ambidextrous Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Ambidextrous Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their wing-backs and provide them with the ability to play on the other side of the virtual pitch as well. This is a paid EVO and completing it requires 50,000 FC Coins or 200 FC Points, but the boosts and the additional position on offer make it worth the investment.
This is the latest paid EVO to be released over the course of the ongoing LaLiga Team of the Season event. There have been plenty of Evolutions featuring defenders in the past few weeks, and the EA FC 25 Ambidextrous Evolution is the latest such addition.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Ambidextrous Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Ambidextrous Evolution:
- Overall rating: Max 92
- Shooting: Max 85
- Total positions: Max two
- PlayStyles: Max ten
- PlayStyles+: Max three
- Position: LB or RB
- Must not be: CDM
These stipulations are quite lenient and will allow gamers to choose from plenty of amazing options.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Ambidextrous Evolution
These are some of the most meta and overpowered options for this EVO:
- Joan Capdevila: 92
- Paolo Maldini: 92
- Nuno Tavares: 92
- Ellie Carpenter: 92
- Ben White: 92
- Nico Schlotterbeck: 92
- Carlos Alberto: 92
- Wilfreid Singo: 91
- Ronald Araujo: 91
- Sergi Roberto: 90
- Theo Hernandez: 89
All these players will become elite-tier defenders under the FC IQ system after receiving the boosts on offer.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Ambidextrous Evolution
Similar to the recently released Added Time in Lisbon EVO, the EA FC 25 Ambidextrous Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades offered by each:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Position: LB
- Defending +5 (Max 93)
- Wingback++ and Fullback++
Level 2 upgrades:
- Position RB
- Passing +6 (Max 92)
- Wingback++ and Fullback++
Level 3 upgrades:
- Pace +4 (Max 94)
- Skills +3 star
- Jockey, Bruiser, and Slide Tackle PlayStyles
Level 4 upgrades:
- Physical +4 (Max 90)
- Weak Foot +4 star
- Jockey+ and Pinged Pass+ PlayStyles
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty to get the boosts offered by the EVO:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play one match in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Win one match in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play one match in Rush, Rival, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Play one match in Rush, Rival, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Win one match in Rush, Rival, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing.