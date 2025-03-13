EA FC 25 Amine Gouiri POTM SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the Amine Gouiri POTM SBC in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team to reward his phenomenal performance in Ligue 1 during February 2025. The Algerian striker has provided three crucial assists and bagged two goals for Marseille, keeping the team's title hopes alive. The freshly introduced SBC item is his first-ever POTM SBC content in EA FC franchise.

This article will shed some light on all the tasks and the cheapest solution to complete the EA FC 25 Amine Gouiri POTM SBC in Ultimate Team.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25

Amine Gouiri POTM SBC

Tasks to complete Amine Gouiri SBC (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to most POTM SBC items, gamers must complete a certain set of tasks (two in this case) to get their hands on the EA FC 25 Amine Gouiri POTM SBC item.

That said, here are the optimal fodder cards and tasks associated with it to complete the limited-time challenge:

Task 1: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solution 1

Exequiel Palacios: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Thierry Ambrose: 85

Manuel Locatelli: 83

Donyell Malen: 83

Koke: 83

Oliver Baumann: 82

Yui Hasegawa: 84

Dani Olmo: 84

Hannah Blundell: 84

Aleix Garcia: 84

Task 2: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 McDonald's Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 86

Solution 2

Maquinhios: 87

Arianna Caruso: 84

Ewa Pajor: 87

Ilkay Gundogan: 87

Lindsey Horan: 86

Bukayo Saka: 87

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Kadeisha Buchanan: 84

Jack Grealish: 84

Artem Dovbyk: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

The overall cost to complete the EA FC 25 Amine Gouiri POTM SBC is around 78,500 EA FC Coins. It appears to be a decent price for an item of this caliber.

EA FC 25 Amine Gouiri POTM SBC: Review

Amine Gouiri POTM card stats (Image via EA Sports)

Before the introduction of the Amine Gouiri POTM SBC in Ultimate Team, the Algerian striker used to possess only one 86-rated TOTW item. However, this exclusive squad building challenge item surely features upgraded stats across the board. The item possesses Finesse Shot+ and Quick Step+ playstyle traits.

Both traits are quite desirable considering the current EA FC meta. On top of that, it also possesses Chip Shot, Technical, and many more essential playstyles.

Gamers can exploit its Technical playstyle with 90 dribbling stat and 4-star weak foot trait. The exclusive item could be a great fit for early stage EA FC gamers. However, the item seems to be overpriced and better options like Serhou Guirassy POTM SBC items are available in the market. Moreover, they might face a hard time linking the Algerian striker due to his Ligue 1 connection.

