EA FC 25 Serhou Guirassy POTM SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has revealed the EA FC 25 Serhou Guirassy POTM SBC, allowing gamers to access an exclusive item of the Bundesliga striker during February 2025. EA has introduced a 90-rated ST card with phenomenal stats across the board. The Guinean forward delivered a series of impeccable performances, scoring five goals in four appearances.

Guirassy already possesses several promo items, with the latest being his 90-rated FUT Birthday card. However, the freshly introduced exclusive item features upgraded attributes and will be more relevant in the current meta.

That said, this article will explore all the tasks and cheapest solutions to access the EA FC 25 Serhou Guirassy POTM SBC item in Ultimate Team.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Serhou Guirassy POTM SBC

Guirassy POTM SBC tasks (Image via EA Sports)

Like any other limited-time squad building challenges, gamers must finish a certain set of tasks (three in this case) to complete the EA FC 25 Serhou Guirassy POTM SBC. The requirement for Team of the Week (TOTW) cards might increase the overall price to complete this challenge. However, it'll solely depend on the transfer market trends.

Regardless, here's a list of straightforward tasks and cheapest solutions associated with this SBC:

Task 1: Bundesliga

Bundesliga Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 84

Solution 1

Ingrid Engen: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Frederik Ronnow: 79

Sadio Mane: 84

Delphine Cascarino: 84

Arianna Caruso: 84

Marcel Sabitzer: 84

Benjamin Pavard: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Aleix Garcia: 84

Task 2: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solution 2

Katharina Naschenweng: 83

Nadiem Amiri TOTW: 85

Benjamin Pavard: 84

Willi Orban: 83

Amel Majri: 84

Exequiel Palacios: 84

Marco Carnesecchi: 82

Nathan Ake: 84

Robin Le Normand: 83

Alex Remiro: 84

Cristian Romero: 84

Task 3: 85-Rated Squad

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solution 3

Jack Grealish: 84

Iago Aspas: 84

Eugenie Le Sommer: 85

Rachel Daly: 85

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Cole Palmer: 85

Aleix Garcia: 84

Alejandro Grimaldo: 86

Benjamin Pavard: 84

Sydney Lohmann TOTW: 86

Cristian Romero: 84

The overall cost to complete the EA FC 25 Serhou Guirassy POTM SBC is around 70,300 EA FC Coins. Considering the elite-tier attributes of the Dortmund striker, the price appears to be quite reasonable.

EA FC 25 Serhou Guirassy POTM SBC: Review

Guirassy POTM SBC stats (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 Serhou Guirassy POTM SBC features elite-tier attributes and can become one of the most sought after strikers in the current meta. It features First Touch+ and Trivela+ Playstyle traits, along with other exciting playstyles like Power Header, Aerial, Press Proven, Power Shot, and more.

While First Touch+ will surely provide him an advantage in certain cases, gamers will need a lot of skills to exploit the Trivela+ trait with 5-star weak foot. Those looking for a great striker card for their Ultimate Team XI under 80,000 EA FC Coins, should opt for this SBC. However, if there are no certain budget constraints, they may look towards other great striker cards in the market.

