EA FC 25 Ethan Mbappe FUT Birthday SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

According to FUT Sheriff's latest leak, the Ethan Mbappe FUT Birthday SBC will drop soon in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. Ethan Mbappe, younger brother of Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe, currently plays for LOSC Lille. Considering FUT Sheriff is reliable, especially when it comes to EA FC content, there's a good chance this information is true.

This article explores all the details that have been leaked about the rumored Ethan Mbappe FUT Birthday SBC item in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and based on a leak from X/@FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information with a pinch of salt.

EA FC 25 Ethan Mbappe FUT Birthday SBC is expected to arrive soon in Ultimate Team

Lille's Ethan Mbappe made his UEFA Champions League debut against Borussia Dortmund on Thursday (March 5) and delivered a promising performance.

EA Sports has confirmed that all FUT Birthday cards will feature a five-star weak foot and skill moves. This, coupled with Mbappe's default CM position, might make the card a perfect fit for the current meta.

As of now, Mbappe's 63-rated rare bronze card has not found a place on the virtual pitch. It'll be interesting to see if EA will grant him another milestone to celebrate in the game.

What could the EA FC 25 Ethan Mbappe FUT Birthday SBC item look like?

Even though EA Sports has announced the introduction of the FUT Birthday promo through their official X post, the exact value of Ethan Mbappe's item remains unknown. According to FUT Sheriff's prediction, the midfielder will receive an 89-rated RM card with the following attributes:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 83

Passing: 87

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 65

Physicality: 65

Additionally, the Frenchman is expected to receive Pinged Pass+ and Technical+ traits, making him a relevant player card in the current EA FC 25 meta. Moreover, since EA has promised to provide 5-star weak foot and skill traits to every FUT Birthday card, this could be a major advantage for a midfielder featuring the Pinged Pass+ trait.

However, even though the PlayStyle+ traits may seem desirable at first glance, the overall attributes might not be up to the mark. Gamers might find better options for midfielders on the transfer market.

How much could the EA FC 25 Ethan Mbappe FUT Birthday SBC cost?

It is challenging to predict the exact price of the upcoming SBC for Ethan Mbappe.

However, if the predicted attributes prove accurate, the EA FC 25 Ethan Mbappe FUT Birthday SBC could cost between 50,000 and 150,000 EA FC Coins. Readers are advised to wait until EA Sports officially releases this card to see if this is true. This section will be updated accordingly.

