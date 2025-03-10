EA FC 25 Edmond Tapsoba FUT Birthday SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

A recent X post from @FutSheriff suggests that EA Sports may soon drop an EA FC 25 Edmond Tapsoba FUT Birthday SBC in Ultimate Team, featuring upgraded variants of the Burkinabe footballer. Like the other ongoing FUT Birthday SBCs, Tapsoba is expected to receive two CB variants with decent attributes across the board. Moreover, the 5-star weak foot and skill traits will surely increase the special promo card's overall value, if the leaked information is to be believed.

Bayern Leverkusen's current #12 has been one of the consistent performers in the Bundesliga. Amidst the hype surrounding Erling Haaland, Kai Havertz, and Rafael Leao, the inclusion of the promising Burkinabe footballer, if true, will likely contribute to the value of the ongoing promo.

This article will explore all the leaked details about the rumored Edmond Tapsoba FUT Birthday SBC in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and based on a leak from @FutSheriff/X. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

The EA FC 25 Edmond Tapsoba FUT Birthday SBC has been leaked on social media

Edmond Tapsoba is surely one of the promising faces in the Bundesliga scene. He was a key player in the backline (along with Jonathan Tah) during Leverkusen's 2023/24 Bundesliga-winning title campaign. His contribution to the Die Werkself is surely something to be proud of. As such, both of his rumored FUT Birthday variants are likely to mirror his on-field defensive caliber as a stopper.

As of now, Edmond Tapsoba's Rare Gold card isn't that desirable in the current EA FC 25 meta. However, he's eligible for different Evolutions, which can transform him into a 90-rated defender on the virtual pitch.

If the rumor from @FutSheriff turns out to be accurate, both of Tapsoba's upcoming FUT Birthday versions will receive less than a 90 Overall rating but feature decent stats to be relevant in a few Bundesliga-based Ultimate Teams. On top of that, they are expected to be his first special variants in the current iteration of EA FC.

What could the EA FC 25 Edmond Tapsoba FUT Birthday SBC look like in Ultimate Team?

EA Sports has yet to reveal the exact attributes for the two variants of the rumored EA FC 25 Edmond Tapsoba FUT Birthday SBC. However, according to @FutSheriff's post, both versions will be 88-rated (Overall) CB cards. Here are the predicted attributes:

First variant

Pace: 87

Shooting: 60

Passing: 78

Dribbling: 80

Defending: 90

Physicality: 87

The first variant of Tapsoba is expected to feature Anticipate+ and Jockey+ PlayStyle traits.

Second variant

Pace: 90

Shooting: 60

Passing: 76

Dribbling: 78

Defending: 87

Physicality: 90

The second variant of Tapsoba is likely to possess Aerial+ and Bruiser+ PlayStyle traits.

Of the two, the rumored first variant appears to possess the most desirable PlayStyles and is expected to be more relevant in the current meta. However, the Bruiser+ trait on the second variant has been one of the most effective on the virtual pitch.

In any case, gamers will likely be comfortable enough to spend time obtaining this Leverkusen star due to his Bundesliga link. He can be a great backup defender in high-tier Division Rivals matches.

How much could the EA FC 25 Edmond Tapsoba FUT Birthday SBC cost?

Considering the attributes of the rumored EA FC 25 Edmond Tapsoba FUT Birthday SBC items, a price of 150,000 to 250,000 EA FC Coins should be fair for the Burkinabe footballer.

For information on more promo-related SBCs, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

