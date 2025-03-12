EA FC 25 Nick Pope Flashback SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

Amidst the craze of the ongoing FUT Birthday promo, EA Sports has released the Nick Pope Flashback SBC in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to access an exclusive version of the English goalkeeper. It's meant to serve as Pope's throwback item from during FIFA 20, back when he was one of the meta goalkeepers in Ultimate Team.

Nick Pope's latest item boasts a better rating than his FIFA 20 FUT Birthday version. Moreover, its two PlayStyles+ and the 5-star weak foot will surely increase its reliability on the virtual pitch. Given that EA Sports is adding several outfield players as a part of the FUT Birthday promo, the inclusion of a goalkeeper completes the spectrum.

That said, this article will explore all the related tasks and their cheapest solutions to complete the EA FC 25 Nick Pope Flashback SBC in Ultimate Team.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Nick Pope Flashback SBC

Nick Pope SBC tasks (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike most FUT Birthday cards, the EA FC 25 Nick Pope Flashback SBC item requires completing only two straightforward tasks to be unlocked. Here are the details of the tasks and the cheapest fodder players to use to complete them:

Task 1: England

England players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solution 1

Ellie Carpenter: 83

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Benjamin White: 84

Alessio Romagnoli: 83

Jack Grealish: 84

Luana Bertolucci: 82

Robin Gosens TOTW: 85

Adrien Rabiot: 83

Exequiel Palacios: 84

Artem Dovbyk: 84

Aleix Garcia: 84

Task 2: Premier League

Premier League Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 85

Solution 2

Artem Dovbyk: 84

Pedro Porro: 83

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 85

Ollie Watkins: 85

Exequiel Palacios: 84

Riyad Mahrez: 85

Benjamin White: 84

Cristiana Girelli: 85

Caitlin Foord: 85

Bruno Guimaraes: 85

Gabriel: 86

The overall cost to complete the EA FC 25 Nick Pope Flashback SBC is around 62,500 EA FC Coins. It's a reasonable price for an item of this caliber. However, the requirement of a Team of the Week (TOTW) card might cause the overall pricing to deviate a little.

EA FC 25 Nick Pope Flashback SBC: Review

Pope Flashback SBC attributes (Image via EA Sports)

Pope's 83-rated Rare Gold edition hasn't found any significant relevance in the EA FC 25 meta yet. However, the freshly introduced Nick Pope Flashback SBC item features a 90 Overall rating with some exceptional attributes.

EA Sports has provided the new version with the Long Ball Pass+ and FootWork+ PlayStyle attributes, making it one of the most lucrative goalkeeper cards in the market. Gamers can surely exploit both of his PlayStyles+ with the 5-star weak foot trait. However, the 5-star skill set remains irrelevant for the non-outfield player.

Also read: Harry Maguire FUT Birthday leak

An English and/or Premier League link will surely help place this Newcastle goalie in any top-tier Ultimate Team.

For more information on different SBCs, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

