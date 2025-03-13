EA FC 25 Carlos Tevez FUT Birthday Hero SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The EA FC 25 Carlos Tevez FUT Birthday Hero SBC is rumored to arrive soon in Ultimate Team, according to a leak by X/FUT Sheriff. This is one of the most reliable and popular accounts for such leaks on social media, so the legendary Argentine striker may soon receive an SBC version as part of the ongoing promo.

All players included in the FUT Birthday event receive five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. This will make the rumored EA FC 25 Carlos Tevez FUT Birthday Hero SBC even more exciting, as the former Manchester United and Manchester City attacker will receive upgrades that will make him elite-tier in the current meta.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/FUT Sheriff.

The EA FC 25 Carlos Tevez FUT Birthday Hero SBC has been leaked on social media

The Argentine striker has an 88-rated base version in Ultimate Team, but this item has fallen behind the power curve due to his three-star weak foot and outdated stats. However, the EA FC 25 Carlos Tevez FUT Birthday Hero SBC could give him the boost he needs to be relevant under the FC IQ system once again.

Tevez already possesses a 90-rated Winter Wildcards version, which costs around 80,000 coins in the transfer market. This item was viable on the virtual pitch at the time of its release, but the leaked SBC item has the potential to be superior in all aspects.

What will the EA FC 25 Carlos Tevez FUT Birthday Hero SBC look like?

While the exact overall rating and stats of the rumored item are not known, FUT Sheriff predicts that he will be 93-rated overall with the following key attributes:

Pace: 91

Shooting: 94

Passing: 85

Dribbling: 90

Defending: 50

Physicality: 93

He is also rumored to possess the Quickstep+ and Finesse Shot+ PlayStyles, which are excellent traits for a striker. While the Quickstep PlayStyle will boost his acceleration and make him quicker, the Finesse Shot PlayStyle will allow him to score efficiently from long range shots.

How much will the EA FC 25 Carlos Tevez FUT Birthday Hero SBC cost?

It is difficult to predict the price of such an SBC, as his previous special version is much worse in terms of his overall rating, stats and traits. With five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot being guaranteed, if the predicted stats prove to be accurate, a price of around 600,000 coins will be reasonable for such an item in the current state of the transfer market.

