EA FC 25 Karim Adeyemi FUT Birthday SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Karim Adeyemi FUT Birthday SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the German youngster with a 93-rated item as part of the ongoing promo. He is one of the first players in the game to receive the Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyle, which will add to the appeal of this SBC.

This PlayStyle was added as part of the Legends Return Update, and it has the potential to be one of the most overpowered traits in the game. The EA FC 25 Karim Adeyemi FUT Birthday SBC has this trait and a massive upgrade to his overall rating, stats, skill moves and weak foot.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Karim Adeyemi FUT Birthday SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released POTM Salah SBC, the EA FC 25 Karim Adeyemi FUT Birthday SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: Germany

Germany players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Solutions:

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Willi Orban: 83

Kim Little: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Kieran Trippier: 83

Teun Koopmeiners: 83

Damaris Egurrola: 83

Saki Kumagai: 83

Domenico Berardi: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Task 2: Bundesliga

Bundesliga players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solutions:

Kim Little: 86

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Jonathan Tah: 86

Viktor Tsygankov: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Luka Modric: 86

Joao Palhinha: 85

Task 3: 86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Luka Modric: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 4: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Solutions:

Declan Rice: 87

Victor Osimhen: 87

Alexandra Popp: 87

Mallory Swanson: 87

Laura Freigang: 86

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Ben White: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Serhou Guirassy: 84

Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 5: 87-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Solutions:

Marie Katoto: 88

Wendie Renard: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Christiane Endler: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Millie Bright: 85

Julian Brandt: 85

Palhinha: 85

Ruben Neves: 84

Dusan Vlahovic: 84

Task 6: 88-rated squad

Kevin de Bruyne: 90

Harry Kane: 90

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Marc-Andre ter Stegen: 89

Martin Odegaard: 89

Declan Rice: 87

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Jack Grealish: 84

Jeremie Frimpong: 84

Iago Aspas: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Task 7: 89-rated squad

Harry Kane: 90

Kevin De Bruyne: 90

Martin Odegaard: 89

Ada Hegerberg: 89

Jessica Naz: 89

Robert Lewandowski: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Beth Mead: 88

Kadidiatou Diani: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

The SBC requires only one Team of the Week player, which will slightly lower the cost.

EA FC 25 Karim Adeyemi FUT Birthday SBC: Review

The stats (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 25 Karim Adeyemi FUT Birthday SBC costs around 550,000 coins. While this is quite a steep price, his stats and traits justify the cost. Not only does he have excellent pace, dribbling and shooting, he also has the Quickstep+ and Low Driven Shot+ PlayStyles. His five-star skill moves, five-star weak foot and multiple positions will make him excellent under the FC IQ system.

