EA FC 25 The General Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 The General Evolution in Ultimate Team, giving gamers an opportunity to upgrade their central midfielders (CMs) and provide them with a well-rounded boost to their stats. This paid EVO requires 60,000 Coins or 300 FC Points to be unlocked, but it could be a worthwhile investment with the right players.

Plenty of paid EVOs have been released over the course of the FUT Birthday promo so far, but the upgrades on offer are generally worth the price. The EA FC 25 The General Evolution is no different, as some overpowered players are eligible for this EVO and can be transformed into elite-tier midfielders.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 The General Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for this EVO:

Overall: Max 88

Pace: Max 89

Dribbling: Max 87

Position: CM

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyle+: Max two

As can be seen, these stipulations are not too restrictive.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 The General Evolution

88-rated players can be used (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the most meta and overpowered choices for the EA FC 25 The General Evolution:

Federico Valverde: 88

Sandro Tonali: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Aurelien Tchouameni: 88

Joao Gomes: 88

Blaise Matuidi: 88

Fred: 87

Khephren Thuram: 87

Frenkie De Jong: 87

All these players will become elite-tier CMs under the FC IQ system after being used in this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 The General Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Versatile Goal Scorer EVO, the EA FC 25 The General Evolution also has five levels. These are the upgrades offered by each:

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +20 (Max 85)

Shooting +30 (Max 88)

Composure +40 (Max 90)

Passing +30 (Max 88)

Deep Lying Playmaker+

Level 2 upgrades:

Agility +30 (Max 82)

Balance +30 (Max 89)

Reactions +40 (Max 90)

Ball control +30 (Max 88)

Dribbling +30 (Max 88)

Half Winger +

Level 3 upgrades:

Defending +40 (Max 87)

Physical +35 (Max 86)

Weak Foot +4 star

PlayStyle Long Ball Pass

PlayStyle Aerial

Playmaker++

Level 4 upgrades:

PLayStyle Power Header

PlayStyle Rapid

PlayStyle Trickster

PlayStyle+ Long Ball Pass

Box to box++

Level 5 upgrades:

PlayStyle+ Aerial

Below are the challenges gamers have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to obtain the boosts offered by the EVO:

Level 1 challenges:

Play three matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Play four matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Win two challenges in Rush, Rivals, Champion,s or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Play four matches in Rush, Rivals, Champion,s or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Win three matches while conceding one goal or fewer in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

Play one match in any mode using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth its price.

