EA FC 25 Versatile Goal Scorer Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Versatile Goal Scorer Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their strikers on the virtual pitch. While the upgrades offered by this EVO are amazing, they also come at a price, as the paid EVO requires 50,000 Coins or 250 FC Points to be unlocked.

This is the latest paid EVO to be released during the ongoing FUT Birthday event. All these previous ones have offered boosts that justify their respective prices, and the EA FC 25 Versatile Goal Scorer Evolution is no different.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Versatile Goal Scorer Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Versatile Goal Scorer Evolution:

Position: ST

Overall rating: Max 88

Pace: Max 94

Shooting: Max 98

Sprint Speed: Max 98

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyle+: Max two

These requirements will allow plenty of amazing strikers to be used in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Versatile Goal Scorer Evolution

Jesus is eligible (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the most meta and overpowered choices for this EVO:

Cristiano Ronaldo: 88

Christian Benteke: 88

Tammy Abraham: 88

Christopher Nkunku: 88

Lionel Messi: 88

Kenny Dalglish: 88

Antoine Griezmann: 88

Gabriel Jesus: 88

Heung Min Son: 87

Ademola Lookman: 87

All these strikers will become elite-tier under the FC IQ system after receiving the boosts from the Versatile Goal Scorer Evolution.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Versatile Goal Scorer Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released FUT Birthday Striker Glowup EVO, the EA FC 25 Versatile Goal Scorer Evolution also has five levels. These are the upgrades offered by each:

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +5

Finishing +20

Passing +5

Positioning +15

PlayStyle Trivela

Level 2 upgrades:

Balance +15

Agility +15

Long Shots +10

Composure +15

Volleys +10

PlayStyle Trickster

Level 3 upgrades:

Aggression +10

Heading accuracy +15

Stamina +20

Jumping +20

Strength +10

Level 4 upgrades:

Penalties +5

Shot Power +20

Weak Foot +4 star

PlayStyle Power Shot

Poacher+

Advanced Forward+

Level 5 upgrades:

Pace +5

Passing +5

PlayStyle+ Trivela

Target Forward++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

Play three matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Win three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Play one match in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Score two goals with your active EVO player in any mode.

Win three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player

Level 4 challenges:

Score three goals with your active EVO player in any mode.

Play one match in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

Win three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player

Overall, the EVO is worth the Coins or FC Points it costs.

