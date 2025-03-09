EA FC 25 FUT Birthday Striker Glow-Up Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 FUT Birthday Striker Glow-Up Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to use a silver striker of their choice with a massive boost on the virtual pitch. Not only will they receive an upgrade to their overall rating and stats, but they will also get five-star skill moves, a five-star weak foot, and two amazing PlayStyle+ traits.

This is a paid EVO, and will cost gamers 35,000 coins or 200 FC Points to be unlocked. The FUT Birthday event has already had several such EVOs, including the recently released Perfect Attacking Midfielder EVO. However, the EA FC 25 FUT Birthday Striker Glow-Up Evolution offers the biggest boost by far.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 FUT Birthday Striker Glow-Up Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 FUT Birthday Striker Glow-Up Evolution:

Overall: Max 74

Position: ST

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyle+: Max zero

Any silver or bronze striker can be used in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 FUT Birthday Striker Glow-Up Evolution

Farias is eligible (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the most meta and overpowered options for this EVO:

Cesinha: 74

Farias: 74

Jesse Lingard: 74

Patson Daka: 74

Joaquin Correa: 74

Wilson Odobert: 73

Kevin Schade: 72

All these players will become competent strikers under the FC IQ system after receiving the boosts of this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 FUT Birthday Striker Glow-Up Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Like the second version of the Build your FUT Birthday EVO, this one also has five levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Physical +10 (Max 81)

PlayStyle Finesse Shot

PlayStyle Trickster

Poacher+

Target Forward+

Level 2 upgrades:

Pace +20 (Max 91)

Shooting +20 (Max 92)

Short passing +35 (Max 90)

Long Passing +20 (Max 88)

Curve +25 (Max 90)

Agility +25 (Max 90)

Level 3 upgrades:

Vision +30 (Max 85)

Balance +20 (Max 88)

Reactions +15 (Max 88)

Ball control +25 (Max 92)

False 9++

Level 4 upgrades:

Dribbling +25 (Max 92)

Composure +15 (Max 88)

Heading Accuracy +20 (Max 85)

Weak Foot +4 star

PlayStyle Technical

PlayStyle+ Trickster+

Level 5 upgrades:

Shooting +10 (Max 92)

Skill moves +4 star

PlayStyle Rapid

PLayStyle+ Finesse Shot

PLayStyle First Touch

Advanced Forward++

Below are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to achieve these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Win three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Score three goals in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player.

Win three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play two matches in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player.

Win three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win two matches in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is certainly worth the coins or FC points.

