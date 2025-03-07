EA FC 25 Build your FUT Birthday Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has kickstarted the ongoing FUT Birthday celebrations with the EA FC 25 Build your FUT Birthday Evolution, allowing gamers to create their very own promo striker with five-star skill moves and a five-star weak foot. The EVO has two versions, one free and the other a paid upgrade costing 300,000 coins or 1000 FC Points.

It should be noted that to complete the paid version, gamers must first submit a player into the first EA FC 25 Build your FUT Birthday Evolution. Overall, the boosts on offer make it one of the best Evolutions released so far.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Build your FUT Birthday Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the first EA FC 25 Build your FUT Birthday Evolution:

Overall: Max 88

Total positions: Max three

Shooting: Max 86

Position: ST

PlayStyles: max ten

PlayStyle+: Max one

After completing the first EVO, gamers can use that item in the second paid EVO, as it will have the FUT birthday item design.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Build your FUT Birthday Evolution

These are some of the most meta and overpowered choices for this EVO:

Rafael Leao: 88

Diogo Jota: 88

Adama Traore: 88

Jay-Jay Okocha: 88

Karim Benzema: 87

Banda: 86

Rodrygo: 86

These players will all be exceptional attackers under the FC IQ system after being put through both versions of the Build your FUT Birthday EVO.

All upgrades and requirements of the EA FC 25 Build your FUT Birthday Evolution

Similar to the recently released Toon Squad EVO, the first EA FC 25 Build your FUT Birthday Evolution also has four levels. However, the second (paid) version has five levels.

The first EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

These are the upgrades offered by each level of the first EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +25 (Max 88)

Passing +30 (Max 88)

Agility +30 (Max 90)

Level 2 upgrades:

Ball control +40 (Max 40)

Dribbling +40 (Max 90)

Composure +35 (Max 91)

Skill moves +4 star

PlayStyle Trickster

Level 3 upgrades:

PlayStyle Tiki taka

PlayStyle Incisive Pass

PlayStyle+ Quickstep

Position CAM

Level 4 upgrades:

Balance +30 (Max 90)

Reactions +30 (Max 89)

Advanced Forward+

Shadow striker+

These are the upgrades offered by the paid version of the EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +5 (Max 92)

Level 2 upgrades:

Finishing +25 (Max 90)

Shot power +35 (Max 90)

Long shots +30 (Max 90)

Volleys +30 (Max 93)

Level 3 upgrades:

Heading accuracy +10

Jumping +20 (Max 93)

Attack positioning +30 (Max 91)

PlayStyle Finesse Shot

Level 4 upgrades:

Stamina +15 (Max 89)

Weak Foot +4 star

Classic 10+

Playmaker+

Level 5 upgrades:

Half winger++

False 9++

Penalties +25 (Max 90)

PlayStyle Deadball

PlayStyle+ Finesse Shot

Below are the challenges for the first version of the EVO:

Level 1 challenges:

Play five matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play four matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play five matches in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player.

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Win two matches in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player.

The second EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

After completing these challenges, gamers can use coins or FC Points to unlock the second EVO, which has these challenges:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Assist one goal in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champion,s or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Win one match by at least two goals in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

Score two goals in any mode using your active EVO player.

Win one match in any mode using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EA FC 25 Build your FUT Birthday Evolution is certainly worth completing.

