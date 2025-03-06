EA FC 25 Toon Squad Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the final EVO of the ongoing Fantasy FC promo. The new EA FC 25 Toon Squad Evolution allows gamers to upgrade their strikers on the virtual pitch and gives them an additional position as a central midfielder. This is a paid EVO and requires 60,000 coins or 400 FC Points to be unlocked, but the upgrades offered could be worthwhile with the right players.

While it is not directly mentioned, the name of the EA FC 25 Toon Squad Evolution and its description suggest that these boosts are based on Newcastle United midfielder Joelinton, who started his career as a striker before becoming a midfielder. This is one of the multiple paid EVOs released during the Fantasy FC event.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Toon Squad Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Toon Squad Evolution:

Overall: Max 88

Pace: Max 88

Physical: Max 88

Position: ST

Total positions: Max three

PlayStyles: Max ten

PlayStyle+: Max two

While these stipulations are quite restrictive and limiting, there are still some amazing options for this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Toon Squad Evolution

Daly is eligible (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the most meta and overpowered options for this EVO:

Luis Suarez: 88

Rachel Daly: 88

Jorge Campos: 88

Antoine Griezmann: 88

Cristiano Ronaldo: 88

Johan Cruyff: 88

Wayne Rooney: 88

Mikel Merino: 87

All these players will become amazing strikers or central midfielders under the FC IQ system via the Toon Squad EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Toon Squad Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released King of Egypt EVO, the EA FC 25 Toon Squad Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades offered by each:

Level 1 upgrades:

Shooting +10 (Max 86)

Passing +15 (Max 90)

Physical +10 (Max 88)

PlayStyle Pinged Pass

Position CM

Level 2 upgrades:

Pace +5 (Max 86)

Dribbling +15 (Max 88)

Half winger +

PlayStyle relentless

Level 3 upgrades:

Pace +5 (Max 86)

Passing +5 (Max 90)

Defending +25 (Max 86)

PlayStyle Tiki Taka

Playmaker+

Level 4 upgrades:

Pace +5 (Max 86)

Passing +5 (Max 90)

Physical +20 (Max 88)

PlayStyle+ Pinged pass

Box to Box++

Below are the challenges gamers have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to obtain these benefits:

Level 1 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play four matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champion,s or Squad battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

