EA FC 25 King of Egypt Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 King of Egypt Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their right-wingers on the virtual pitch and provide them with stat boosts as well as amazing PlayStyles. This is a paid EVO and requires 75,000 coins or 600 FC points to be unlocked, but the upgrades on offer make it a worthwhile investment.

Ad

This is the latest paid EVO released during the ongoing Fantasy FC promo, following the likes of The Anchor and Finesse Express Evolutions. While there have been some impressive free EVOs, the paid ones offer the most significant upgrades. The EA FC 25 King of Egypt Evolution is the latest such addition.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 King of Egypt Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be used in the EA FC 25 King of Egypt Evolution:

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

Overall: Max 88

Pace: Max 90

Dribbling: Max 90

Position: RW

Total positions: Max three

PlayStyles: Max ten

Playstyle+: Max two

These stipulations are not too restrictive and will allow plenty of overpowered players to be eligible for this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 King of Egypt Evolution

Onana is eligible (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the most meta and overpowered options:

Ad

Steve McManaman: 88

Bukayo Saka: 88

Palmer: 88

Jarrod Bowen: 88

Rodrygo: 87

Ludovic Giuly: 87

Andre Onana: 87

Lamine Yamal: 86

All these players will be elite-tier attackers under the FC IQ system after receiving the stat boosts and additional PlayStyle+ traits.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 King of Egypt Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released The Anchor EVO, the EA FC 25 King of Egypt Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades provided by each level:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +10 (Max 92)

Shooting +15 (Max 90)

Defending +15 (Max 70)

Physical +15 (Max 80)

Winger++

Level 2 upgrades:

Pace +10 (Max 92)

Passing +35 (Max 86)

Position RM

Inside Forward++

PlayStyle Finesse Shot

Level 3 upgrades:

Dribbling +30 (Max 90)

Defending +15 (Max 70)

Weak Foot +3 star (Max four star)

PlayStyle Press Proven

PlayStyle+ Finesse Shot

Winger++

Level 4 upgrades:

Pace +10 (Max 92)

Shooting +20(Max 90)

Physical +20 (Max 80)

PlayStyle+ Press Proven

Inside Forward++

Below are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:

Ad

Level 1 challenges:

Score two goals in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Play five matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Assist three goals in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Play five matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Ad

Level 3 challenges:

Play four matches in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player.

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play four matches in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player.

Win four matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback