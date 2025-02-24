EA FC 25 Finesse Express Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Finesse Express Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their strikers and provide them with an amazing shooting boost and the coveted Finesse Shot+PlayStyle. This is a paid EVO and requires 30,000 coins or 350 FC Points, but the upgrade on offer is worth the investment.

Several amazing EVOs have been released during the Fantasy FC promo, featuring unique stat boosts and PlayStyles. The recent Fantasy Captain Evolution provided players with 99 dribbling, while the latest EA FC 25 Finesse Express Evolution offers a shooting upgrade and the Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Finesse Express Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Finesse Express Evolution:

Overall: Max 88

Pace: Max 94

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyle+: Max 2

Position: ST

These stipulations are lenient and should allow many overpowered players to be used in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Finesse Express Evolution

Gyokeres is eligible (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the most meta options for the latest EVO:

Randal Kolo Muani: 88

Cristiano Ronaldo: 88

Neymar: 88

Viktor Gyokeres: 88

Marcus Thuram: 88

Johan Cruyff: 88

Rodrygo: 87

Rafael Leao: 86

All these players will become exceptional strikers under the FC IQ system with the shooting boost and Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Finesse Express Evolution

The EVO has three levels (Image via EA Sports)

Like the recently released Just Like Jamie EVO, the EA FC 25 Finesse Express Evolution has three levels. These are the boosts provided by each level of this EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

Shooting +3

Dribbling +3

Weak Foot +1 star

Tiki Taka PlayStyle

Finesse Shot PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

Shooting +3

Passing +6

Dribbling +3

Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle

False 9++

Level 3 upgrades:

Advanced Forward++

Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle

Below are the challenges gamers will have to complete in game modes like Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to unlock the boosts on offer:

Level 1 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Score at least one goal in Rush, Rivals, Champion,s or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in Rivals or Champions using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing.

