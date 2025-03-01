EA FC 25 The Anchor Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more 

EA Sports has introduced The Anchor Evolution is EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. This exclusive EVO is catered towards the CDM players, providing a huge boost to their necessary attributes such as passing, physicality, and more for a cost of 650 EA FC Points or 85,000 EA FC Coins. In addition to stats, it upgrades a few PlayStyles and PlayStyles+ traits, helping the player cards be more relevant as defensive midfielders in the current meta.

This article will explore every requirement, the best players to use, and more for the EA FC 25 The Anchor Evolution in Ultimate Team.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 The Anchor Evolution

The latest EVO requirements (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

Since The Anchor Evolution is especially meant for CDM player cards, gamers have access to a lot of players. However, there are a few basic requirements that must be followed. Here are the requirements to be eligible for the latest EVO:

Overall : Max 88

: Max 88 Pace : Max 86

: Max 86 Passing : Max 87

: Max 87 Physical : Max 90

: Max 90 PlayStyles : Max 10

: Max 10 PlayStyles+ : Max 2

: Max 2 Position: CDM

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 The Anchor Evolution

Robert Andrich is a great player card to use (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/EA Sports)

A few player cards featuring the CDM position tend to provide the best outcome after being upgraded through this EA FC 25 The Anchor Evolution. Here are the names:

Blaise Matuidi: 88

88 Yaya Toure : 87

: 87 Aurelien Tchouameni : 88

: 88 Kobbie Mainoo : 88

: 88 Marcel Desailly : 88

: 88 Khephren Thuram : 87

: 87 Malick Thiaw : 87

: 87 Frenkie De Jong: 87

87 Robert Andrich : 88

: 88 Patri Guijarro : 88

: 88 Claude Makelele : 88

: 88 Gennaro Gattuso : 88

: 88 Claudio Marchisio : 87

: 87 Matteo Guendouzi : 87

: 87 Casemiro: 88

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 The Anchor Evolution

Unlike any free EVOs, the EA FC 25 The Anchor Evolution possesses four upgrade levels, providing several basic attributes, PlayStyles, and Role traits to the eligible player cards. Here are the upgrade levels offered by the latest evolution:

Level 1 upgrades

Overall: 6 (Max 90)

Passing: 5 (Max 88)

Aggression: 7 (Max 87)

Agility: 7 (Max 87)

Heading Accuracy: 5 (Max 88)

Jumping: 5 (Max 88)

PlayStyles: Bruiser (Max 10)

Level 2 upgrades

Pace: 6 (Max 86)

Passing: 5 (Max 88)

Balance: 15 (Max 87)

Reactions: 10 (Max 88)

Strength: 7 (Max 87)

PlayStyles: Intercept (Max 10)

Level 3 upgrades

Interceptions: 20 (Max 93)

Defensive Awareness: 15 (Max 90)

Slide Tackle: 5 (Max 90)

Stand Tackle: 10 (Max 89)

Stamina: 15 (Max 88)

Composure: 15 (Max 88)

Level 4 upgrades

Weak Foot: 1 (Max 4)

PlayStyles+: Intercept+, Bruiser+

PlayStyles: Press Proven

Roles: Holding++

Gamers must complete a list of challenges to complete The Anchor Evolution in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team. They can navigate to several online modes such as FUT Champs, Division Rivals, Squad Battle, and Rush to complete the set of challenges. Here are the challenges:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on Min. Semi-Pro using your active EVO player.

Even though the price might seem hefty for The Anchor Evolution, the elite-tier upgrades will surely be worth the price.

