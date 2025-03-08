EA FC 25 The Perfect Attacking Midfielder Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released yet another paid EVO during the ongoing FUT Birthday event, with the EA FC 25 The Perfect Attacking Midfielder Evolution allowing gamers to upgrade their CAMs on the virtual pitch. They must pay 100,000 coins or 500 FC points to unlock this EVO, but the boosts on offer could be worthwhile with the right players.

There have already been multiple exciting EVOs during the FUT Birthday event, including the free Skillful CB EVO and the paid Build Your FUT Birthday EVO. The EA FC 25 The Perfect Attacking Midfielder Evolution is the latest such addition, offering some exciting upgrades.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 The Perfect Attacking Midfielder Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 The Perfect Attacking Midfielder Evolution:

Overall: Max 88

Position: CAM

Pace: Max 90

Shooting: Max 98

Physical: Max 84

PlayStyles: max 10

PlayStyle+: Max two

These stipulations are not too restrictive and will allow plenty of overpowered options to be eligible for the EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 The Perfect Attacking Midfielder Evolution

Maddison is eligible (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the most meta choices for this EVO:

James Maddison: 88

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Lionel Messi: 88

Christopher Nkunku: 88

Dominik Szoboszlai: 87

Ademola Lookman: 87

Morgan Gibbs-White: 87

All these players will become exceptional CAMs under the FC IQ system when used in this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 The Perfect Attacking Midfielder Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Like the second version of the Build your FUT Birthday EVO, the EA FC 25 The Perfect Attacking Midfielder Evolution has five levels. These are the boosts offered by each one:

Level 1 upgrades:

Vision +20 (Max 88)

Agility +30 (Max 95)

Balance +15 (Max 91)

Reactions +10 (Max 87)

PlayStyle Trickster

Level 2 upgrades:

Pace +10 (Max 85)

Crossing +20 (Max 91)

PlayStyle Pinged Pass

Level 3 upgrades:

Pace +5 (Max 85)

Short Passing +20 (Max 92)

Long Passing +20 (max 89)

Curve +20 (Max 90)

PlayStyle+ First Touch

Playmaker++

Level 4 upgrades:

Ball control +15 (Max 92)

Dribbling +15 (Max 92)

Composure +15 (Max 90)

Heading Accuracy +20 (Max 88)

Stamina +20 (Max 88)

Level 5 upgrades:

Strength +15 (Max 85)

Skill moves +4 star

Weak Foot +4 star

PlayStyle+ Pinged pass

Classic 10+

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Squad Battles, or Champions for these upgrades:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Win three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Assist three goals in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play two matches in Rivals or Champions with your active EVO player.

Win three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

Win two matches in rivals or champions with your active EVO player.

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing if you have the right players who meet these requirements.

