EA FC 25 Anchor+ Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Anchor+ Evolution in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with the opportunity to provide their players with an incredible defensive boost on the virtual pitch. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC points to be unlocked, which will make it even more popular amongst fans looking to level up their squads without having to spend anything.

This is the latest addition in a long list of EVOs based on chemistry styles. The ongoing Pre-Season promo has already delivered EVOs like Shadow+, Engine+ and Deadeye+, with the EA FC 25 Anchor+ Evolution being the latest inclusion. Similar to its predecessors, this EVO also offers boosts that resemble the chemistry style it is based on.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Anchor+ Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Anchor+ Evolution:

Overall rating: Max 96

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max four

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Anchor+ Evolution

These are some of the best players who can be used in this EVO:

Moises Caicedo: 96

Enzo Ferndandez: 96

Achraf Hakimi: 96

Isak Toure: 96

Vitinha: 96

Bobby Charlton: 96

Kevin De Bruyne: 96

N'Golo Kante: 96

Mike Maignan: 96

Joao Neves: 96

Luka Modric: 96

Ruud Gullit: 94

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93

All these players will become elite-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Anchor+ Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Wizard of Joy EVO, the EA FC 25 Anchor+ Evolution also has five levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Bruiser+ PlayStyle

Anticipate PlayStyle

Defensive Awareness +14 (Max 94)

Acceleration +12 (Max 95)

Stamina +20 (Max 95)

Level 2 upgrades:

Intercept PlayStyle

Aerial PlayStyle

Reactions +12 (Max 93)

Sprint Speed +12 (Max 95)

Standing Tackle +16 (Max 98)

Level 3 upgrades:

Aerial+ Playstyle

Quickstep PlayStyle

Interceptions +14 (Max 98)

Jumping +16 (Max 96)

Level 4 upgrades:

Weak foot +4 star

Power Header PlayStyle

Jockey PlayStyle

Composure +12 (Max 93)

Sliding Tackle +14 (Max 98)

Level 5 upgrades:

Anticipate+ PlayStyle

Slide Tackle PlayStyle

Strength +12 (Max 96)

Heading Accuracy +16 (Max 98)

Aggression +12 (Max 92)

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Win two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

