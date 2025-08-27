EA FC 25 Shadow+ Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Shadow+ Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their players on the virtual pitch by providing them with a boost to their pace and defensive stats. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, making it an excellent option for chain EVOs.

This is similar to the recently released Engine+ EVO. Both these Evolutions are based on the names of chemistry styles and offer boosts that are similar to the stats boosted by these chemistry styles. The EA FC 25 Shadow+ Evolution can be used on 96-rated items and elevates their pace and defending, making it ideal for midfielders and defenders in the current meta.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Shadow+ Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Shadow+ Evolution:

Overall rating: Max 96

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max four

These stipulations are lenient enough to allow basically any player with an overall rating of 96 or under to be used in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Shadow+ Evolution

Based on the nature of the upgrades on offer here, this EVO will be best utilized for defenders or defensive midfielders in the current meta. These are some of the most overpowered options who will benefit the most from these boosts:

Wil Trapp: 96

Bobby Charlton: 96

Kevin De Bruyne: 96

Luka Modric: 96

Mike Maignan: 96

Joao Neves: 96

Ruben Neves: 96

Khephren Thuram: 96

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 95

Ruud Gullit: 94

Ciro Immobile: 94

Andrea Belotti: 94

Patrick Vieira: 94

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93

All these players will become top-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system after receiving the upgrades provided by this Evolution.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Shadow+ Evolution

The EVO has three levels (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike the recently released The Condor EVO, which has five levels, the EA FC 25 Shadow+ Evolution only has three levels. These are the boosts provided by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Heading accuracy +4

Block PlayStyle

Reactions +4 (Max 95)

Defensive Awareness +4 (Max 97)

Stamina +4 (Max 95)

Level 2 upgrades:

Aerial playStyle

Anticipate+ PlayStyle

Composure +4 (Max 96)

Interceptions +8 (Max 97)

Sprint Speed +8 (Max 94)

Acceleration +8 (Max 94)

Level 3 upgrades:

Intercept+ PlayStyle

Weak Foot +3 star

Bruiser PlayStyle

Sliding Tackle +12

Standing Tackle +8 (Max 97)

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in game modes like Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

Play three matches in any Ultimate Team game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in any Ultimate Team game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Win three matches in any Ultimate Team game mode using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is definitely worth completing.

