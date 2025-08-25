EA FC 25 Engine+ Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Engine+ Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to provide a player of their choice with a technical boost by upgrading their pace, passing and dribbling. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, which will make it even more popular.

Ad

Most EVOs released during the FUTTIES and Pre-Season promos offer very large boosts to the player's overall rating. However, the EA FC 25 Engine+ Evolution only provides a +2 boost, while offering some amazing stat upgrades. This will make it an ideal option for EVO chains.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Engine+ Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Engine+ Evolution:

Ad

Trending

Overall rating: Max 96

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max four

These stipulations will leave room for basically any player with an overall rating of 96 or under to be used here.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Engine+ Evolution

These are some of the best and most overpowered options who will benefit the most from the upgrades on offer:

Ronaldo Nazario: 96

Giorgio Mamardashvili: 96

Kevin de Bruyne: 96

Theo Hernandez: 96

Wil Trapp: 96

Isak Toure: 96

Heung Min Son: 96

Eden Hazard: 96

Bobby Charlton: 96

N'Golo Kante: 96

Murillo: 96

Ciro Immobile: 94

Ruud Gullit: 94

Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93

Ad

All these players will become elite-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system due to the pace, passing and dribbling boosts on offer.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Engine+ Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the previously released Left Wing Sync EVO, the EA FC 25 Engine+ Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

Acceleration +4 (Max 95)

Dribbling +8 (Max 98)

Sprint Speed +4 (Max 95)

Quickstep PlayStyle

Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

Trickster PlayStyle

Vision +4 (Max 95)

Balance +8 (Max 95)

Composure +8 (Max 94)

Short Passing +4 (Max 98)

Level 3 upgrades:

Skill moves +4 star

Incisive Pass PlayStyle

Agility +4 (Max 95)

Crossing +8 (Max 98)

Curve +8 (Max 94)

Level 4 upgrades:

Technical+ Playstyle

Pinged Pass PlayStyle

Long Passing +4 (Max 98)

Reactions +8 (Max 94)

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain the upgrades:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any Ultimate Team game mode using your active EVO player.

Ad

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More