  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Engine+ Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 Engine+ Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Published Aug 25, 2025 17:42 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Engine+ Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to provide a player of their choice with a technical boost by upgrading their pace, passing and dribbling. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, which will make it even more popular.

Ad

Most EVOs released during the FUTTIES and Pre-Season promos offer very large boosts to the player's overall rating. However, the EA FC 25 Engine+ Evolution only provides a +2 boost, while offering some amazing stat upgrades. This will make it an ideal option for EVO chains.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Engine+ Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Engine+ Evolution:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Overall rating: Max 96
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • PlayStyles+: Max four

These stipulations will leave room for basically any player with an overall rating of 96 or under to be used here.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Engine+ Evolution

These are some of the best and most overpowered options who will benefit the most from the upgrades on offer:

  • Ronaldo Nazario: 96
  • Giorgio Mamardashvili: 96
  • Kevin de Bruyne: 96
  • Theo Hernandez: 96
  • Wil Trapp: 96
  • Isak Toure: 96
  • Heung Min Son: 96
  • Eden Hazard: 96
  • Bobby Charlton: 96
  • N'Golo Kante: 96
  • Murillo: 96
  • Ciro Immobile: 94
  • Ruud Gullit: 94
  • Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93
Ad

All these players will become elite-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system due to the pace, passing and dribbling boosts on offer.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Engine+ Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the previously released Left Wing Sync EVO, the EA FC 25 Engine+ Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Acceleration +4 (Max 95)
  • Dribbling +8 (Max 98)
  • Sprint Speed +4 (Max 95)
  • Quickstep PlayStyle
  • Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Trickster PlayStyle
  • Vision +4 (Max 95)
  • Balance +8 (Max 95)
  • Composure +8 (Max 94)
  • Short Passing +4 (Max 98)

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Skill moves +4 star
  • Incisive Pass PlayStyle
  • Agility +4 (Max 95)
  • Crossing +8 (Max 98)
  • Curve +8 (Max 94)

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Technical+ Playstyle
  • Pinged Pass PlayStyle
  • Long Passing +4 (Max 98)
  • Reactions +8 (Max 94)

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain the upgrades:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play two matches in any Ultimate Team game mode using your active EVO player.
Ad

Level 2 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications