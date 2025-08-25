EA FC 25 Engine+ Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Engine+ Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to provide a player of their choice with a technical boost by upgrading their pace, passing and dribbling. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, which will make it even more popular.
Most EVOs released during the FUTTIES and Pre-Season promos offer very large boosts to the player's overall rating. However, the EA FC 25 Engine+ Evolution only provides a +2 boost, while offering some amazing stat upgrades. This will make it an ideal option for EVO chains.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Engine+ Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Engine+ Evolution:
- Overall rating: Max 96
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max four
These stipulations will leave room for basically any player with an overall rating of 96 or under to be used here.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Engine+ Evolution
These are some of the best and most overpowered options who will benefit the most from the upgrades on offer:
- Ronaldo Nazario: 96
- Giorgio Mamardashvili: 96
- Kevin de Bruyne: 96
- Theo Hernandez: 96
- Wil Trapp: 96
- Isak Toure: 96
- Heung Min Son: 96
- Eden Hazard: 96
- Bobby Charlton: 96
- N'Golo Kante: 96
- Murillo: 96
- Ciro Immobile: 94
- Ruud Gullit: 94
- Vanja Milinkovic-Savic: 93
All these players will become elite-tier in their respective positions under the FC IQ system due to the pace, passing and dribbling boosts on offer.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Engine+ Evolution
Similar to the previously released Left Wing Sync EVO, the EA FC 25 Engine+ Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Acceleration +4 (Max 95)
- Dribbling +8 (Max 98)
- Sprint Speed +4 (Max 95)
- Quickstep PlayStyle
- Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle
Level 2 upgrades:
- Trickster PlayStyle
- Vision +4 (Max 95)
- Balance +8 (Max 95)
- Composure +8 (Max 94)
- Short Passing +4 (Max 98)
Level 3 upgrades:
- Skill moves +4 star
- Incisive Pass PlayStyle
- Agility +4 (Max 95)
- Crossing +8 (Max 98)
- Curve +8 (Max 94)
Level 4 upgrades:
- Technical+ Playstyle
- Pinged Pass PlayStyle
- Long Passing +4 (Max 98)
- Reactions +8 (Max 94)
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain the upgrades:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in any Ultimate Team game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.