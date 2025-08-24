EA FC 25 The Condor Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 The Condor Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their central midfielders on the virtual pitch and transform them into 99-rated items. This is the first 99-rated EVO to be released this year and it comes at a high price as well, as it requires 200,000 coins or 750 FC points to be unlocked.

Ad

The Pre-Season event has finally introduced EVOs that allow fans to elevate their favorite players to 99-rated status in Ultimate Team. Previously released EVOs like Wizard of Joy and Triple 98 had a rating upgrade cap of 98, but the EA FC 25 The Condor Evolution has made things exciting on the virtual pitch once again.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 The Condor Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 The Condor Evolution:

Ad

Trending

Overall rating: Max 97

Position: CM or CDM

Must not be: CB

Pace: Max 98

Dribbling: Max 96

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max four

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 The Condor Evolution

These are some of the best midfielders who fit these requirements and can be used:

Blaise Matuidi: 97

Claude Makelele: 97

Lucio: 97

Xabi Alonso: 97

Mia Hamm: 97

Emmanuel Petit: 97

Bruno Fernandes: 97

Declan Rice: 97

Kevin de Bruyne: 96

Luka Modric: 96

Moises Caicedo: 96

Joao Neves: 96

Pedri: 96

N'Golo Kante: 96

Federico Valverde: 95

Ruud Gullit: 94

Ad

All these players will become elite-tier midfielders under the FC IQ system due to their new 99 overall rating and stat upgrades.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 The Condor Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Triple 98 EVO, the EA FC 25 The Condor Evolution also has five levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

Shooting +5 (Max 90)

Crossing +5 (Max 95)

Pace +7 (Max 94)

FK accuracy +5 (Max 97)

Level 2 upgrades:

Dribbling +5 (Max 93)

Vision +10 (Max 97)

Stamina +15

Bruiser+ PlayStyle

Quickstep PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

Jumping +10 (Max 95)

Curve +10 (Max 97)

Strength +15 (Max 97)

Press Proven PlayStyle

Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle

Level 4 upgrades:

Weak Foot +3 star

Aggression +15 (Max 98)

Long Passing +15 (Max 97)

Slide Tackle playStyle

Intercept+ PlayStyle

Level 5 upgrades:

Skill moves +3 star

Defending +12

Short Passing +12 (Max 97)

Relentless PlayStyle

Pinged Pass PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in game modes like Rush, Rivals, Champions, Squad Battles or Live FUT Friendlies:

Ad

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play three matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Win two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

Win three matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is definitely worth completing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shivanshu Raturi Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.



Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.



Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.



Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.



When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime. Know More