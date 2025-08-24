EA FC 25 The Condor Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 The Condor Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their central midfielders on the virtual pitch and transform them into 99-rated items. This is the first 99-rated EVO to be released this year and it comes at a high price as well, as it requires 200,000 coins or 750 FC points to be unlocked.
The Pre-Season event has finally introduced EVOs that allow fans to elevate their favorite players to 99-rated status in Ultimate Team. Previously released EVOs like Wizard of Joy and Triple 98 had a rating upgrade cap of 98, but the EA FC 25 The Condor Evolution has made things exciting on the virtual pitch once again.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 The Condor Evolution
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 The Condor Evolution:
- Overall rating: Max 97
- Position: CM or CDM
- Must not be: CB
- Pace: Max 98
- Dribbling: Max 96
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max four
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 The Condor Evolution
These are some of the best midfielders who fit these requirements and can be used:
- Blaise Matuidi: 97
- Claude Makelele: 97
- Lucio: 97
- Xabi Alonso: 97
- Mia Hamm: 97
- Emmanuel Petit: 97
- Bruno Fernandes: 97
- Declan Rice: 97
- Kevin de Bruyne: 96
- Luka Modric: 96
- Moises Caicedo: 96
- Joao Neves: 96
- Pedri: 96
- N'Golo Kante: 96
- Federico Valverde: 95
- Ruud Gullit: 94
All these players will become elite-tier midfielders under the FC IQ system due to their new 99 overall rating and stat upgrades.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 The Condor Evolution
Similar to the recently released Triple 98 EVO, the EA FC 25 The Condor Evolution also has five levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Shooting +5 (Max 90)
- Crossing +5 (Max 95)
- Pace +7 (Max 94)
- FK accuracy +5 (Max 97)
Level 2 upgrades:
- Dribbling +5 (Max 93)
- Vision +10 (Max 97)
- Stamina +15
- Bruiser+ PlayStyle
- Quickstep PlayStyle
Level 3 upgrades:
- Jumping +10 (Max 95)
- Curve +10 (Max 97)
- Strength +15 (Max 97)
- Press Proven PlayStyle
- Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle
Level 4 upgrades:
- Weak Foot +3 star
- Aggression +15 (Max 98)
- Long Passing +15 (Max 97)
- Slide Tackle playStyle
- Intercept+ PlayStyle
Level 5 upgrades:
- Skill moves +3 star
- Defending +12
- Short Passing +12 (Max 97)
- Relentless PlayStyle
- Pinged Pass PlayStyle
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in game modes like Rush, Rivals, Champions, Squad Battles or Live FUT Friendlies:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play three matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play three matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Win two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 5 challenges:
- Win three matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is definitely worth completing.