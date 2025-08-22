EA FC 25 Triple 98 Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Triple 98 Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their CAMs on the virtual pitch. This is the very first EVO of the year that can be used for 97-rated players, making it even more exciting. However, it comes at a high price as it costs around 200,000 coins or 800 FC points to be unlocked.
The Pre-Season promo has already provided fans with plenty of free and paid EVOs during its first week, including the likes of Wizard of Joy and Pivot Point. However, the EA FC 25 Triple 98 Evolution takes things to a new level by allowing 97-rated items to be used.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Triple 98 Evolution
Check out EA FC 25 review
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Triple 98 Evolution:
- Overall rating: Max 97
- Position: CAM
- PlayStyles: Max 10
- PlayStyles+: Max four
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Triple 98 Evolution
These are some of the most popular and overpowered CAMs that can be used in this EVO:
- Rafael Leao: 97
- Ousmane Dembele: 97
- Lionel Messi: 97
- Bruno Fernandes: 97
- Melvine Malard: 97
- Grace Geyoro: 97
- Debinha: 97
- Omar Marmoush: 97
- Guro Reiten: 97
- Alexia Putellas: 97
- Jude Bellingham: 97
- Eden Hazard: 96
- Luka Modric: 96
- Kevin De Bruyne: 96
All these players will become elite-tier playmakers under the FC IQ system via this EVO.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Triple 98 Evolution
Similar to the recently released Right Wing Sync, the EA FC 25 Triple 98 Evolution also has five levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Shooting +12 (Max 98)
- Aggression +15 (Max 92)
- Shadow Striker++
- Incisive pass+ PlayStyle
Level 2 upgrades:
- Half winger++
- Intercept+ PlayStyle
- Long Ball Pass PlayStyle
- Relentless PlayStyle
- Acceleration +10 (Max 94)
- Strength +15 (Max 90)
Level 3 upgrades:
- Classic 10++
- Weak Foot +2 star
- Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle
- Trivela PlayStyle
- Sprint Speed +10 (Max 94)
- Stamina +15 (Max 90)
Level 4 upgrades:
- Playmaker++
- Skill moves +2 star
- Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle
- Passing +12 (Max 98)
- Dribbling +10 (Max 98)
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these upgrades:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Play three matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
- Win one match in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
- Win two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing even though it costs 200,000 coins or 800 FC points to be unlocked.