  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Triple 98 Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 Triple 98 Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Published Aug 22, 2025 18:19 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Triple 98 Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their CAMs on the virtual pitch. This is the very first EVO of the year that can be used for 97-rated players, making it even more exciting. However, it comes at a high price as it costs around 200,000 coins or 800 FC points to be unlocked.

Ad

The Pre-Season promo has already provided fans with plenty of free and paid EVOs during its first week, including the likes of Wizard of Joy and Pivot Point. However, the EA FC 25 Triple 98 Evolution takes things to a new level by allowing 97-rated items to be used.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Triple 98 Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Triple 98 Evolution:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  • Overall rating: Max 97
  • Position: CAM
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • PlayStyles+: Max four

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Triple 98 Evolution

These are some of the most popular and overpowered CAMs that can be used in this EVO:

  • Rafael Leao: 97
  • Ousmane Dembele: 97
  • Lionel Messi: 97
  • Bruno Fernandes: 97
  • Melvine Malard: 97
  • Grace Geyoro: 97
  • Debinha: 97
  • Omar Marmoush: 97
  • Guro Reiten: 97
  • Alexia Putellas: 97
  • Jude Bellingham: 97
  • Eden Hazard: 96
  • Luka Modric: 96
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 96
Ad

All these players will become elite-tier playmakers under the FC IQ system via this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Triple 98 Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Right Wing Sync, the EA FC 25 Triple 98 Evolution also has five levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Ad

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Shooting +12 (Max 98)
  • Aggression +15 (Max 92)
  • Shadow Striker++
  • Incisive pass+ PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Half winger++
  • Intercept+ PlayStyle
  • Long Ball Pass PlayStyle
  • Relentless PlayStyle
  • Acceleration +10 (Max 94)
  • Strength +15 (Max 90)

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Classic 10++
  • Weak Foot +2 star
  • Tiki Taka+ PlayStyle
  • Trivela PlayStyle
  • Sprint Speed +10 (Max 94)
  • Stamina +15 (Max 90)

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Playmaker++
  • Skill moves +2 star
  • Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle
  • Passing +12 (Max 98)
  • Dribbling +10 (Max 98)

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles to obtain these upgrades:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
Ad

Level 2 challenges:

  • Play three matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
  • Win one match in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.
  • Win two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing even though it costs 200,000 coins or 800 FC points to be unlocked.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications