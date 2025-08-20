  • home icon
  EA FC 25 Right Wing Sync Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 Right Wing Sync Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Aug 20, 2025 00:07 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Right Wing Sync Evolution in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with the opportunity to upgrade their right wingers on the virtual pitch and make them relevant in the current meta. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, which will boost its popularity even further.

This is the latest free EVO to be released during the ongoing Pre-Season promo. It has been released alongside the Left Wing Sync EVO, which is also free to complete. While the former is applicable to left-wingers, the EA FC 25 Right Wing Sync Evolution is applicable to right-wingers. Both offer similar upgrades and have similar requirements.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Right Wing Sync Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Right Wing Sync Evolution:

  • Overall rating: Max 95
  • Shooting: Max 98
  • Position: RW
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • PlayStyles+: Max four

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Right Wing Sync Evolution

These are some of the most overpowered and popular options who meet the stipulations mentioned in this EVO:

  • Federico Chiesa: 95
  • Ferran Torres: 95
  • Wesley Sneijder: 95
  • Moussa Diaby: 95
  • Samuel Lino: 95
  • Lauren James: 95
  • Trinity Rodman: 95
  • Steven Gerrard: 95
  • Abedi Pele: 95
  • Cole Palmer: 95
  • Rodrygo: 95
  • Gareth Bale: 94
  • Donyell Malen: 93
All these players will become top-tier wingers under the FC IQ system via the boosts offered by this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Right Wing Sync Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Full Kit Warrior EVO, the EA FC 25 Right Wing Sync Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Long Shots +7 (Max 95)
  • Dribbling +8 (Max 97)
  • Passing +8 (Max 95)
  • Positioning +8 (Max 95)
  • Weak Foot +2 star
  • Whipped Pass PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Skill moves +2 star
  • Pace +7 (Max 97)
  • Stamina +10 (Max 97)
  • Finishing +8 (Max 95)
  • Pinged Pass and First Touch PlayStyles

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Technical, Relentless and Chip Shot PlayStyles
  • Incisive Pass+, Technical+ and Whipped Pass+ PlayStyles

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Winger++, Wide Playmaker++ and Inside Forward++
  • Trivela+ PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in various Ultimate Team game modes like Rush, Rivals, Champions, Squad Battles or Friendlies:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

  • Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Win two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Win three matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing. It is free to unlock and offers some overpowered upgrades to the player's stats and PlayStyles, making it a worthwhile proposition.

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

