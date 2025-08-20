EA FC 25 Right Wing Sync Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Right Wing Sync Evolution in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with the opportunity to upgrade their right wingers on the virtual pitch and make them relevant in the current meta. This is a free EVO and does not require any coins or FC Points to be unlocked, which will boost its popularity even further.

This is the latest free EVO to be released during the ongoing Pre-Season promo. It has been released alongside the Left Wing Sync EVO, which is also free to complete. While the former is applicable to left-wingers, the EA FC 25 Right Wing Sync Evolution is applicable to right-wingers. Both offer similar upgrades and have similar requirements.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Right Wing Sync Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Right Wing Sync Evolution:

Overall rating: Max 95

Shooting: Max 98

Position: RW

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max four

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Right Wing Sync Evolution

These are some of the most overpowered and popular options who meet the stipulations mentioned in this EVO:

Federico Chiesa: 95

Ferran Torres: 95

Wesley Sneijder: 95

Moussa Diaby: 95

Samuel Lino: 95

Lauren James: 95

Trinity Rodman: 95

Steven Gerrard: 95

Abedi Pele: 95

Cole Palmer: 95

Rodrygo: 95

Gareth Bale: 94

Donyell Malen: 93

All these players will become top-tier wingers under the FC IQ system via the boosts offered by this EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Right Wing Sync Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Full Kit Warrior EVO, the EA FC 25 Right Wing Sync Evolution also has four levels. These are the boosts offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Long Shots +7 (Max 95)

Dribbling +8 (Max 97)

Passing +8 (Max 95)

Positioning +8 (Max 95)

Weak Foot +2 star

Whipped Pass PlayStyle

Level 2 upgrades:

Skill moves +2 star

Pace +7 (Max 97)

Stamina +10 (Max 97)

Finishing +8 (Max 95)

Pinged Pass and First Touch PlayStyles

Level 3 upgrades:

Technical, Relentless and Chip Shot PlayStyles

Incisive Pass+, Technical+ and Whipped Pass+ PlayStyles

Level 4 upgrades:

Winger++, Wide Playmaker++ and Inside Forward++

Trivela+ PlayStyle

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in various Ultimate Team game modes like Rush, Rivals, Champions, Squad Battles or Friendlies:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Win two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Win three matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing. It is free to unlock and offers some overpowered upgrades to the player's stats and PlayStyles, making it a worthwhile proposition.

