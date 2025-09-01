EA FC 25 Andrea Pirlo FUTTIES Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Andrea Pirlo FUTTIES Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on the 99-rated version of the Italian midfielder. He is widely regarded as one of the best playmaking midfielders in the history of the sport and this item does justice to his abilities.
This special version was released as part of the FUTTIES Team 5 roster and has since then been re-released during the Pre-Season event. However, fans can now obtain him via the EA FC 25 Andrea Pirlo FUTTIES Icon SBC as well.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Andrea Pirlo FUTTIES Icon SBC
Similar to the recently released Cristiano Ronaldo SBC, the EA FC 25 Andrea Pirlo FUTTIES Icon SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are the requirements:
Task 1: Born Legend
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Bronze
Solution 1:
- Ellis Chapman: 62
- Andrei Gorcea: 63
- Ben Doherty: 61
- Celestin De Schrevel: 60
- Samson Tovide: 61
- Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61
- Taylor Luvambo: 62
- Joao Cipriano: 62
- Babis Drakas: 61
- Mika Schroers: 62
- Naeem Mohammed: 63
Task 2: Rising Star
- Rare players: Minimum 11
- Player quality: Silver
Solution 2:
- Aapo Halme: 65
- Dave Gnaase: 68
- Donovan Pines: 68
- Iebe Swers: 66
- Iulian Cristea: 67
- Cedric Teguia: 65
- Benjamin Santelli: 68
- Harrison Delbridge: 68
- Owusu Kwabena: 66
- Ruan Teixeria: 66
- Hugo Andersson: 66
Task 3: On a Loan
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Declan Rice: 87
- Victor Osimhen: 87
- Alexandra Popp: 87
- Mallory Swanson: 87
- Luka Modric: 86
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Ben White: 84
- Amel Majri: 84
- Alex Remiro: 84
- Serhou Guirassy: 84
- Lara Prasnikar: 84
Task 4: Il Maestro
- Juventus players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Dusan Vlahovic: 95
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 5: Squadra Azzurra
- Italy players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Baresi: 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 6+7: 90-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 90
Solutions:
- Pichon: 92
- Rodri: 91
- Sam Kerr: 90
- Harry Kane: 90
- Kevin de Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Mapi Leon: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
- Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
- Alisson: 89
- Thibaut Courtois: 89
Task 8: League Legend
- Serie A players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 92
Solutions:
- Isco: 96
- Khephren Thuram: 96
- Ayoze Perez: 95
- Soucek: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Ever Banega: 79
- Carles Gil: 79
- Berghuis: 79
- Damnjanovic: 79
- Svitkova: 79
Task 9: Top Notch
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 93
Solutions:
- Khadija Shaw (TOTS): 97
- Frank Lampard: 97
- Luis Figo: 96
- Isco: 96
- Yildiz: 96
- John Barnes: 96
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Arnold: 80
- Lo Celso: 80
- Lattwein: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
Task 10+11+12: 93-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 93
Solutions:
- Ellie Carpenter: 97
- Frank Lampard: 97
- Luis Figo: 96
- Isco: 96
- Yildiz: 96
- John Barnes: 96
- Ivan Toney: 80
- Arnold: 80
- Lo Celso: 80
- Lattwein: 80
- Axel Witsel: 80
Task 13+14: 94-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 94
Solutions:
- Jonathan Clauss: 96
- Bogle: 95
- Seamus Coleman: 95
- Mayra Ramirez: 95
- Sheridan: 95
- Vanegas: 95
- Jude Bellingham: 90
- Kevin De Bruyne: 90
- Martin Odegaard: 89
- Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89
- Ada Hegerberg: 89
Task 15+16: 95-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 95
Solutions:
- Sadio Mane: 97
- Luis Figo: 96
- John Barnes: 96
- Cafu: 96
- Rodrygo: 95
- Saeed Al Owairan: 95
- Gianluca Zambrotta: 93
- Marcus Thuram: 92
- Ella Toone: 92
- Xavi: 91
- Jan Cuadrado: 90
The EA FC 25 Andrea Pirlo FUTTIES Icon SBC requires a lot of high-rated squads.
EA FC 25 Andrea Pirlo FUTTIES Icon SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Andrea Pirlo FUTTIES Icon SBC is around 950,000 coins. While this is significantly higher than his price via the transfer market, the SBC is still worth completing for those who have not managed to pack this item yet. He has the stats required to be one of the best midfielders under the FC IQ system, and SBCs are fairly easy to complete at this stage of the game cycle.