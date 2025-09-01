  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 25 Andrea Pirlo FUTTIES Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA FC 25 Andrea Pirlo FUTTIES Icon SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Sep 01, 2025 06:42 GMT
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest player SBC is live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Andrea Pirlo FUTTIES Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to get their hands on the 99-rated version of the Italian midfielder. He is widely regarded as one of the best playmaking midfielders in the history of the sport and this item does justice to his abilities.

Ad

This special version was released as part of the FUTTIES Team 5 roster and has since then been re-released during the Pre-Season event. However, fans can now obtain him via the EA FC 25 Andrea Pirlo FUTTIES Icon SBC as well.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Andrea Pirlo FUTTIES Icon SBC

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the recently released Cristiano Ronaldo SBC, the EA FC 25 Andrea Pirlo FUTTIES Icon SBC also requires a lot of squads. These are the requirements:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Task 1: Born Legend

  • Rare players: Minimum 11
  • Player quality: Bronze

Solution 1:

  • Ellis Chapman: 62
  • Andrei Gorcea: 63
  • Ben Doherty: 61
  • Celestin De Schrevel: 60
  • Samson Tovide: 61
  • Jesper Reitan-Sunde: 61
  • Taylor Luvambo: 62
  • Joao Cipriano: 62
  • Babis Drakas: 61
  • Mika Schroers: 62
  • Naeem Mohammed: 63

Task 2: Rising Star

  • Rare players: Minimum 11
  • Player quality: Silver

Solution 2:

  • Aapo Halme: 65
  • Dave Gnaase: 68
  • Donovan Pines: 68
  • Iebe Swers: 66
  • Iulian Cristea: 67
  • Cedric Teguia: 65
  • Benjamin Santelli: 68
  • Harrison Delbridge: 68
  • Owusu Kwabena: 66
  • Ruan Teixeria: 66
  • Hugo Andersson: 66

Task 3: On a Loan

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Ad

Solutions:

  • Declan Rice: 87
  • Victor Osimhen: 87
  • Alexandra Popp: 87
  • Mallory Swanson: 87
  • Luka Modric: 86
  • Dusan Vlahovic: 84
  • Ben White: 84
  • Amel Majri: 84
  • Alex Remiro: 84
  • Serhou Guirassy: 84
  • Lara Prasnikar: 84

Task 4: Il Maestro

  • Juventus players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

  • Dusan Vlahovic: 95
  • Rodri: 91
  • Sam Kerr: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
  • Alisson: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 5: Squadra Azzurra

  • Italy players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

  • Baresi: 92
  • Rodri: 91
  • Sam Kerr: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
  • Alisson: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89
Ad

Task 6+7: 90-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 90

Solutions:

  • Pichon: 92
  • Rodri: 91
  • Sam Kerr: 90
  • Harry Kane: 90
  • Kevin de Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Mapi Leon: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89
  • Gianluigi Donnarumma: 89
  • Alisson: 89
  • Thibaut Courtois: 89

Task 8: League Legend

  • Serie A players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 92

Solutions:

  • Isco: 96
  • Khephren Thuram: 96
  • Ayoze Perez: 95
  • Soucek: 95
  • Mayra Ramirez: 95
  • Vanegas: 95
  • Ever Banega: 79
  • Carles Gil: 79
  • Berghuis: 79
  • Damnjanovic: 79
  • Svitkova: 79

Task 9: Top Notch

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 93

Solutions:

  • Khadija Shaw (TOTS): 97
  • Frank Lampard: 97
  • Luis Figo: 96
  • Isco: 96
  • Yildiz: 96
  • John Barnes: 96
  • Ivan Toney: 80
  • Arnold: 80
  • Lo Celso: 80
  • Lattwein: 80
  • Axel Witsel: 80
Ad

Task 10+11+12: 93-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 93

Solutions:

  • Ellie Carpenter: 97
  • Frank Lampard: 97
  • Luis Figo: 96
  • Isco: 96
  • Yildiz: 96
  • John Barnes: 96
  • Ivan Toney: 80
  • Arnold: 80
  • Lo Celso: 80
  • Lattwein: 80
  • Axel Witsel: 80

Task 13+14: 94-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 94

Solutions:

  • Jonathan Clauss: 96
  • Bogle: 95
  • Seamus Coleman: 95
  • Mayra Ramirez: 95
  • Sheridan: 95
  • Vanegas: 95
  • Jude Bellingham: 90
  • Kevin De Bruyne: 90
  • Martin Odegaard: 89
  • Marc Andre ter-Stegen: 89
  • Ada Hegerberg: 89

Task 15+16: 95-rated squad

  • Team overall rating: Minimum 95

Solutions:

  • Sadio Mane: 97
  • Luis Figo: 96
  • John Barnes: 96
  • Cafu: 96
  • Rodrygo: 95
  • Saeed Al Owairan: 95
  • Gianluca Zambrotta: 93
  • Marcus Thuram: 92
  • Ella Toone: 92
  • Xavi: 91
  • Jan Cuadrado: 90
Ad

The EA FC 25 Andrea Pirlo FUTTIES Icon SBC requires a lot of high-rated squads.

EA FC 25 Andrea Pirlo FUTTIES Icon SBC: Review

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Andrea Pirlo FUTTIES Icon SBC is around 950,000 coins. While this is significantly higher than his price via the transfer market, the SBC is still worth completing for those who have not managed to pack this item yet. He has the stats required to be one of the best midfielders under the FC IQ system, and SBCs are fairly easy to complete at this stage of the game cycle.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications