EA FC 25 Arnaut Danjuma Shapeshifters SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Arnaut Danjuma Shapeshifters SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Dutch attacker with a 95-rated version as a CAM on the virtual pitch. While he is usually a winger or striker in real life and in Ultimate Team, this latest item adheres to the theme of the ongoing promo by transforming him into a playmaker.
The final week of the Shapeshifters promo is approaching its conclusion, with the FUTTIES event arriving soon. The current promo has provided gamers with plenty of SBC items with unique position changes, with the EA FC 25 Arnaut Danjuma Shapeshifters SBC being the latest such addition.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Arnaut Danjuma Shapeshifters SBC
Unlike the previously released Ilkay Gundogan Shapeshifters SBC, which required four squads to be unlocked, the EA FC 25 Arnaut Danjuma Shapeshifters SBC only requires two squads. This will make the LaLiga superstar even easier to obtain and make him a popular choice amongst fans looking to upgrade their squads on a low budget.
These are the requirements and cheapest solutions of each segment of the SBC:
Task 1: Netherlands
- Netherlands players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
Solutions:
- Marquinhos: 87
- Victor Osimhen: 87
- Mike Maignan: 87
- Frenkie De Jong: 87
- Luka Modric: 86
- Dusan Vlahovic: 84
- Ben White: 84
- Amel Majri: 84
- Christopher Nkunku: 84
- Serhou Guirassy: 84
- Lara Prasnikar: 84
Task 2: LaLiga
- LaLiga players: Minimum one in your starting eleven
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
Solutions:
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Wendie Renard: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Christiane Endler: 88
- Ederson: 88
- Millie Bright: 85
- Julian Brandt: 85
- Palhinha: 85
- Caroline Weir: 84
- Federico Dimarco: 84
The SBC does not even require any TOTS or TOTW players to be completed, which will make it even more accessible for fans on a low budget.
EA FC 25 Arnaut Danjuma Shapeshifters SBC: Review
The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 40,000 coins. This is a reasonable price for the LaLiga forward. While this 95-rated item is not elite-tier compared to other players that are available via SBCs or the transfer market, it is very cheap to unlock and has some impressive attributes. He also has the Low Driven Shot+, First Touch+, Incisive Pass+ and Technical+ PlayStyles, which will make him a useful playmaker under the FC IQ system.