EA FC 25 Artem Dovbyk POTM SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

The EA FC 25 Artem Dovbyk POTM SBC has gone live in Ultimate Team servers, allowing gamers to unlock an 89-rated special item for the Ukrainian striker. After putting up an incredible performance in March 2025, Dovbyk earned his much-anticipated Serie A Player of the Month (POTM) unique item in the current iteration of EA FC. This is his second special player card in the game, featuring upgraded attributes across the board compared to his previous Total Rush item.
This article will list all the tasks of the Artem Dovbyk POTM SBC item in FC 25 Ultimate Team and recommend the cheapest fodder player cards to use for it.
All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Artem Dovbyk POTM SBC
Check out EA FC 25 review
As with other POTM SBCs, gamers must build a certain number of squads (four in this case) to get their hands on the EA FC 25 Artem Dovbyk POTM SBC item. Since multiple squads required for this challenge need Team of the Week (TOTW) cards in them, it's expected that the overall cost to complete the SBC might also increase according to the EA FC 25 transfer market trends.
Regardless, here's a list of the tasks and their optimal solutions to complete this Serie A POTM squad-building challenge:
Task 1: Serie A
- Serie A Enilive Players: Minimum one in your starting 11
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting 11
- Team Overall Rating: Minimum 82
Solution 1
- Sven Botman: 82
- Patrik Schick: 82
- Oliver Baumann: 82
- Jonas Hofmann: 82
- Romelu Lukaku: 82
- Luana Bertolucci: 82
- Niclas Fullkrug: 82
- Remo Freuler: 81
- Dejan Kulusevski: 82
- Francisco Trincao TOTW: 82
- Xaver Schlager: 81
Expected price: 20,250 EA FC Coins
Task 2: 83-Rated Squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
Solution 2
- Rodrigo De Paul: 84
- Niclas Fullkrug: 82
- Takefusa Kubo: 81
- Sven Botman: 82
- Luke Shaw: 82
- Lara Prasnikar: 84
- Rafaelle Leone: 82
- Oliver Baumann: 82
- Ashleigh Neville: 83
- Benjamin White: 84
- Patrik Schick: 82
Expected price: 7,500 EA FC Coins
Task 3: Top Form
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting 11
- Team overall rating: Minimum 83
Solution 3
- Glodis Perla Viggosdottir: 84
- Chris Smalling: 82
- Evelyne Viens: 81
- Jeremie Frimpong: 84
- Marta Cazalla Garcia TOTW: 83
- Savinho: 82
- Patrik Schick: 82
- Niclas Fullkrug: 82
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Sven Botman: 82
- Luke Shaw: 82
Expected price: 22,100 EA FC Coins
Task 4: 84-Rated Squad
- Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting 11
- Team overall rating: Minimum 84
Solution 4
- Zoran Mitrov TOTW: 85
- Jess Fishlock: 83
- Francesco Acerbi: 84
- David De Gea: 84
- Elena Linari: 83
- Matthijs De Ligt: 84
- Federico Dimarco: 84
- Magdalena Eriksson: 83
- Amanda Ilestedt: 84
- Patrik Schick: 82
- Artem Dovbyk: 84
Expected price: 22,050 EA FC Coins
The estimated cost to complete the EA FC 25 Artem Dovbyk POTM SBC is around 70,750 EA FC Coins. Considering the item's caliber, the pricing is reasonable.
Read more: Wayne Rooney is rumored to be a part of Immortals Team 2
EA FC 25 Artem Dovbyk POTM SBC: Review
The EA FC 25 Artem Dovbyk POTM SBC item features a few exceptional attributes, such as 90 Pace and Shooting, 89 Dribbling, and 90 Physicality. Additionally, the card possesses Low-Driven Shot+ and Aerial+ PlayStyle traits. While the former might seem the more beneficial of the two due to the item's 93 Finishing stat, gamers can also exploit the Aerial+ trait with POTM Dovbyk's 97 Heading Accuracy.
However, Aerial+ is certainly not a meta PlayStyle. Also, the item's Dribbling stats are somewhat lacking and likely wouldn't be very helpful against the top-notch defenders available in the current market.
Regardless, if someone has a sufficient amount of fodder cards in their inventory, they might consider spending on this SBC. Otherwise, they can also ignore this item and save for the upcoming Immortals Icon SBCs.
For more SBC-related articles based on different promos, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.