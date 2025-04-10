EA FC 25 Homare Sawa Immortals Icon SBC leaked: Expected stats and costs

The Homare Sawa Immortals Icon SBC is rumored to drop in EA FC 25's Ultimate Team game mode as part of the second wave of Immortals. According to AsyFutTrader's latest X post, the Japanese legend will be an integral part of the promo.

Ad

Sawa already possesses two special promo variants in the game. If the leak proves true, she'll receive a high-rated item with upgraded attributes, which is expected to be more aligned with the current meta.

This article explores all the leaked details regarding the rumored EA FC 25 Homare Sawa Immortals Icon SBC in Ultimate Team mode.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak from X/@AsyFutTrader (a reliable account). Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

Ad

Trending

Check out EA FC 25 review

EA FC 25 Homare Sawa Immortals Icon SBC has been leaked on social media

Homare Sawa is an icon in women’s football, widely regarded as one of the best midfielders of her generation. She primarily played in the Japanese domestic league. Her crowning achievement was when she led the Japanese women’s national team to their first FIFA Women’s World Cup victory in 2011.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sawa's player card on the virtual field excels as a versatile midfielder, featuring balanced attributes across the board. Currently, she possesses two Winter Wildcard special promo variants apart from her base Icon card.

If AsyFutTrader's leak is accurate, Sawa is set to receive her third and the highest-rated card.

Read more: Pele rumored to be part of Immortals Team 2

What could the EA FC 25 Homare Sawa Immortals Icon SBC look like?

Ad

Since EA Sports has yet to reveal any information related to the Immortals Icons and the SBCs related to it, the exact attributes of the EA FC 25 Homare Sawa Immortals Icon are still unknown. However, AsyFutTrader has predicted that the legendary Japanese midfielder will receive a 94-rated item with the following stats:

Pace: 88

Shooting: 90

Passing: 95

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 87

Physicality: 80

Additionally, Sawa is rumored to receive Press Proven+, Long Ball Pass+, and Tiki Taka+ Playstyle traits. The rumored 95 passing and 94 dribbling stats will surely come in handy when going up against other midfielders. The 87 defending and 80 physicality stats can also be used with the Press Proven+ trait.

Ad

Also read: Paolo Maldini Immortals SBC leaked

How much could the EA FC 25 Homare Sawa Immortals Icon SBC cost?

It's hard to predict the actual price of Homare Sawa's rumored Immortals Icon SBC. Currently, her Winter Wildcards item costs around 282,000 EA FC Coins in the transfer market.

If the attributes predicted by AsyFutTrader prove true, the Homare Sawa Immortals Icon SBC could cost around 400,000 to 500,000 EA FC Coins. If it arrives in the game, it would definitely be worth completing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author SoumyaKanti Saha SoumyaKanti Saha is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, primarily covering first-person shooter titles. Though he comes from a BCA background, his decision to get into journalism stems from his love for video games. He started his gaming journalism journey at Sportskeeda after serving as a Scholar Trainee at WIPRO for two years and continues producing exceptional articles on games like Overwatch, Call Of Duty, Apex Legends, and Counter-Strike 2. Simply put, he’s capable of covering every FPS title he’s assigned.



He believes in thorough research when covering a story. For this, he turns to not just his trusted sources but scours the annals of various social media channels to deliver any additional useful information to his readers.



SoumyaKanti finds PewDiePie's story quite fascinating, as he believes his dedication and hard work to popularize a genre that very few people knew of back then to be truly Herculean.



Multiplayer games fuel his constant need for action while playing. That said, in a Jumanji-esque scenario, he’d love nothing more than diving into the Red Dead Redemption universe for its the intense storyline and detailed world and characters.



In his free time, SoumyaKanti loves listening to metal, playing video games (Duh!), and watching movies. Know More