EA FC 25 leaks: Wayne Rooney is rumored to be a part of Immortals Team 2

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney is expected to join the Immortals Team 2 roster in FC 25 Ultimate Team, according to a recent X post from AsyFutTrader. United fans can relive their glory days by adding Wazza's rumored new promo item to their Ultimate Team. With all the rumors of Sawa, Blanc, and other Icons being added in the upcoming week of Immortals promo, Rooney's rumored card would surely bring a breath of fresh air among the fans.

We discuss all leaked details that have been about Wayne Rooney's rumored Immortals promo card in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

Wayne Rooney might arrive as a part of the EA FC 25 Immortals Team 2 roster

Originally an Everton player, Wayne Rooney stepped into the spotlight after joining the mighty Manchester United in 2004. This kicked off a legendary career that saw him become the top goal-scorer in United's history. He's won five league titles and one UEFA Champions League title during his illustrious tenure with the Red Devils.

During Rooney's initial days with the Red Devils, he played as an attacking midfielder. That justifies why EA might add a baby Icon version with a CAM position to his name. Currently, Wazza possesses only one special promo card (Thunderstruck Icon) apart from his base 88-rated Icon card. Just like in real life, the physicality aspect is surely one of his strong points in the virtual field.

If the rumor from AsyFutTrader stands true, Wayne Rooney will receive two items, and the base Immortals Icon item will surely feature upgraded attributes across the board.

What could Wayne Rooney look like as an item in EA FC 25 Immortals Team 2?

Based on AsyFutTrader's X post, the English legend will receive two editions. One would possess slightly degraded attributes, and the base version would feature the highest rating in this EA FC iteration. Here are the key attributes of Wazza's baby version card:

Pace: 89

Shooting: 90

Passing: 91

Dribbling: 89

Defending: 60

Physicality: 88

He's expected to possess Technical+ and Finesse Shot+ attributes in his baby Icon version. Even though the attributes seem slightly downgraded, the playstyles seem pretty aligned with the meta. Since it'll be easily available in the packs, it can be a great backup attacking midfielder, as better options are available in the market.

On the other hand, let's turn our focus to the base Immortals Icon card. According to AsyFutTrader, the rumored item will possess a massive 93 rating with the following stats across the board:

Pace: 93

Shooting: 94

Passing: 87

Dribbling: 91

Defending: 60

Physicality: 92

Rooney's Immortals base edition item is likely to possess Finesse Shot+, Press Proven+, and Low-Driven Shot+ playstyles. While Finesse Shot and Low-Driven Shot would be beneficial for gamers to exploit his rumored 94 shooting stats, the 92 physicality would certainly come in handy to utilize the Press Proven PlayStyle+. However, gamers might need to spend an ample amount of EA FC Coins to add this rumored card to their Ultimate Team.

Both potential variants are excellent in their own way. If these turn out to be official, it would be interesting to see how gamers utilize both Immortals Icon variants on their Division Rivals or FUT Champs matches.

