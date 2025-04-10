EA FC 25 leaks: Mia Hamm is expected to be a part of Immortals Team 2

A recent X post from @FutSheriff suggested that Mia Hamm is rumored to be a part of the EA FC 25 Immortals Icon Team 2. While a few of the Icons are receiving two editions, the USA Icon is expected to get only one edition with three desirable playstyles on the virtual pitch. If the rumor turns out to be true, Hamm will receive her third special promo item in this iteration of EA FC.

We explore all the leaked details about the rumored Immortals Team 2 item of Mia Hamm in Ultimate Team.

Note: This article is speculative and is completely based on a leak from X/@FutSheriff. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt.

EA FC 25 Mia Hamm Immortals Icon might drop in Ultimate Team soon

The two-time FIFA Women's World Cup winner Mia Hamm is regarded as one of the best female strikers in the EA FC franchise. Her existing promo cards have already received several positive responses from the community. Her shooting and dribbling certainly captivate the FC community fans. Now that she's rumored to receive another high-rated Immortals promo card, gamers might have more strikers to choose from to add to their Ultimate Team.

Hamm is also expected to receive a 5-star weak foot and 5-star skill traits to properly utilize her upgraded attributes on the pitch. Lastly, as a perk of being an Icon item, she can provide the much-needed three-star chemistry in any top-tier Ultimate Teams.

What could Mia Hamm's Immortal Icon look like?

EA Sports hasn't revealed the exact values for the Mia Hamm Immortals Icon item. However, FutSheriff has predicted that the female striker would receive a 95-rated card with the following stats across the board:

Pace: 94

Shooting: 95

Passing: 88

Dribbling: 94

Defending: 57

Physicality: 84

FutSheriff has also predicted that she'd receive Power Shot+, Relentless+, and Quick Step+, three desirable playstyles in the current EA FC 25 meta. While her 93-rated item also possessed the power shot trait, the quick step and relentless PlayStyles+ would make her more unstoppable against any opponent in the virtual field.

For more leaks related to Immortals promo, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

