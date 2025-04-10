EA FC 25 leaks: Lothar Matthaus rumored to be part of Immortals Team 2

Legendary German midfielder Lothar Matthaus is rumored to arrive as a special version in the EA FC 25 Immortals Team 2 roster, based on a leak by X/ASYFutTrader. This is one of the most reliable accounts for such leaks on social media, with the latest information suggesting that the Icon will receive two separate versions as part of the upcoming lineup.

Similar to the first lineup of Immortals players released in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team, the Immortals Team 2 squad is also expected to contain two versions of some Icons. While some of the lower-tier versions will be available as SBCs similar to Thierry Henry, players like Lothar Matthaus will have both versions available in packs.

Note: This article is speculative and is based on a leak by X/ASYFutTrader.

Lothar Matthaus will receive two items as part of EA FC 25 Immortals Team 2

The former FC Bayern superstar is regarded as one of the most versatile and well-rounded midfielders in the history of the sport. Not only was he excellent in defensive scenarios, but he was also a great passer and excellent going forward. His various items in Ultimate Team reflect his abilities, and the leaked EA FC 25 Immortals Team 2 variants of Lothar Matthaus will be elite-tier on the virtual pitch.

He previously received a Thunderstruck item during Black Friday celebrations. While his higher-rated promo version is rumored to be 94-rated, the lower-rated item might have a similar rating to his base item. However, it could receive the stats required to be a more defensive player in the current meta.

What will Lothar Matthaus look like in EA FC 25 Immortals Team 2?

ASYFutTrader suggests that the higher-rated version will be 94-rated and will possess the following key stats:

Pace: 92

Shooting: 91

Passing: 94

Dribbling: 87

Defending: 94

Physicality: 88

He will also have the Intercept+, Pinged Pass+, and Long Ball Pass+ PlayStyles, which are excellent for a midfielder under the FC IQ system. Meanwhile, the lower-rated version will be a 90-rated centre-back with these stats:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 85

Passing: 89

Dribbling: 80

Defending: 92

Physicality: 90

This version will possess the Bruiser+ and Block+ PlayStyles.

Overall, both versions of Lothar Matthaus in the EA FC 25 Immortals Team 2 lineup will possess exceptional stats, with the lower-tier item being more likely to be eligible for future EVOs as well.

