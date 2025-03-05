EA FC 25 Arthur Theate Fantasy FC SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Arthur Theate Fantasy FC SBC in Ultimate Team, providing the Belgian defender with an 88-rated version that is also eligible for future upgrades. He has been exceptional for Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, and has now received his very first boosted item of the season on the virtual pitch.

The two-week Fantasy FC promo was a massive success in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with plenty of overpowered players to add to their squads. Not only do these players already possess the stats and traits that make them amazing in the current meta, they also have potential boosts based on their team's performances in their domestic leagues. The EA FC 25 Arthur Theate Fantasy FC SBC is the latest such addition.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Arthur Theate Fantasy FC SBC

Unlike most other Fantasy FC player SBCs, like Joao Felix and Kolo Muani, which required many squads, the EA FC 25 Arthur Theate Fantasy FC SBC only needs one squad to be completed. This will make this special item extremely cheap and affordable for gamers looking to upgrade their defensive lineups.

These are the requirements (Image via EA Sports)

These are the mentioned requirements of the single squad of this SBC:

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Bundesliga players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

These are the cheapest solutions for this squad:

Kim Little: 86

Trent Alexader-Arnold: 86

Jose Gimenez: 83

Lucas Hernandez: 83

Guido Rodriguez: 83

Kai Havertz: 83

Jonathan Tah: 86

Viktor Tsygankov: 83

Youssef En-Nesyri: 83

Gaetane Thiney: 86

Joao Palhinha: 85

The requirement of a Team of the Week item will make this SBC slightly more expensive than the rating stipulation suggests. These items are more expensive than regular fodder items of similar overall ratings due to their rarity in the transfer market.

EA FC 25 Arthur Theate Fantasy FC SBC: Review

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 35,000 coins, which is an amazing price for an item of this caliber. While he has just one PlayStyle+, he is rated 88 overall. Thus, he will be eligible for plenty of Evolutions in Ultimate Team and can also receive boosts via Frankfurt's performances in the league.

The card has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

His stats are exceptional, as he has the pace, defending and physicality to be extraordinarily good as a defender under the FC IQ system. The SBC is certainly a bargain at this current cost.

