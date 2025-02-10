EA FC 25 Aspiring Attacker 3 Evolution: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

The final set of Future Stars Academy EVOs are now live in Ultimate Team, including the EA FC 25 Aspiring Attacker 3 Evolution. This will allow gamers to give their chosen wonderkid the finishing touches and transform them into a 91-rated item with two PlayStyle+ traits and Icon chemistry. The entire EVO chain has been entirely free to complete, not requiring any FC points or coins to be unlocked.

The Future Stars Academy EVOs have been extremely refreshing and creative this year. Fans were given a player pick containing 15 wonderkids on the very first day of the Future Stars promo. From this, they could choose one to take from 80-rated to 91-rated, while also being able to pick and choose their PlayStyles and PlayStyle+ traits.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Aspiring Attacker 3 Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Aspiring Attacker 3 Evolution:

Overall rating: Exactly 88

Rarity: Future Stars Evolution

PlayStyles: Minimum eight

PlayStyle+: Minimum two

Based on these stipulations, it is evident that gamers will have to unlock and complete all previous EVOs in this chain, including those required to obtain PlayStyles.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Aspiring Attacker 3 Evolution

Simeone is one of the best options (Image via EA Sports)

While the EVO can be used for any of the 15 wonderkids released in the player pick, the upgrades offered are best applied to an attacker. These are the best and most meta choices:

Marc Guiu: 84

Alyssa Thompson: 84

Mia Fishel: 84

Ruben van Bommel: 84

Ethan Nwaneri: 84

Marcos Leonardo: 84

Asun Martinez: 84

Giuliano Simeone: 84

These players will become elite-tier attackers under the FC IQ system after receiving the upgrades from this EVO chain.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Aspiring Attacker 3 Evolution

The EVO has two levels (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike the previously released Aspiring Attacker 1 and Aspiring Attacker 2 EVOs, which only had one level each, the EA FC 25 Aspiring Attacker 3 Evolution has two levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level of the EVO:

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +2

Finishing +5

Attack Positioning +5

Shot Power +5

Level 2 upgrades:

Pace +2

Passing +4

Dribbling +5

Physical +4

Below are the challenges gamers will have to complete in any Ultimate Team game modes, such as Squad Battles, Rush, Rivals, and Champions, to unlock these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any Ultimate Team game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in any Ultimate Team game mode using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth attempting to complete the chain and provide your wonderkid with the final set of upgrades.

