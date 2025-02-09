EA FC 25 Attacker's Instinct Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Attacker's Instinct Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to provide a left-back of their choosing with an amazing offensive boost on the virtual pitch. This paid EVO will require either 75,000 coins or 600 FC Points to be unlocked.

The ongoing Future Stars promo has introduced some amazing EVOs, including the overpowered Academy Evolutions, which allow you to customize your own wonderkid in Ultimate Team. The EA FC 25 Attacker's Instinct Evolution is the latest such addition, and it offers some incredible upgrades.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Attacker's Instinct Evolution

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Attacker's Instinct Evolution:

Overall : Max 88

: Max 88 Position : LB

: LB Total positions : Max three

: Max three PlayStyle+ : Max two

: Max two PlayStyles : Max 10

: Max 10 Defending: Max 85

These stipulations will allow some high-rated and overpowered players to be used in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Attacker's Instinct Evolution

Davies is eligible (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the best and most meta options for this EVO:

Nuno Mendes: 88

88 Bixente Lizarazu : 88

: 88 Sakina Karchaoui : 88

: 88 Abner Vinicius : 87

: 87 Fridolina Rolfo : 87

: 87 Alphonso Davies : 87

: 87 Theo Hernandez : 87

: 87 Emmanuel Petit: 87

87 Myles Lewis-Skelly: 87

87 Ferland Mendy: 84

All these players will become elite-tier left-backs after receiving these boosts. They will also receive the LW positions and some roles for that position, making them more versatile under the FC IQ system.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Attacker's Instinct Evolution

The EVO has five levels (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike the recently released Star Power EVO, which has just two levels, the EA FC 25 Attacker's Instinct Evolution has five. These are the upgrades provided by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Shooting +10

Reactions +20

Ball control +20

Dribbling +15

PlayStyle Quickstep

Level 2 upgrades:

Pace +5

PlayStyle Incisive Pass

Position LW

Wide Playmaker+

Level 3 upgrades:

Shooting +10

Composure +15

Weak Foot +1 star

PlayStyle Whipped Pass

Inside Forward+

Level 4 upgrades:

Pace +10

Agility +20

Balance +30

PlayStyle Trivela

PlayStyle Incisive Pass+

Attacking Wingback++

Level 5 upgrades:

Passing +10

Dribbling +15

Skill moves +2star

PlayStyle+ Quickstep

Winger++

Below are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to obtain these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Assist one goal in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player

Level 3 challenges:

Win one match by at least two goals in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player

Level 4 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player

Level 5 challenges:

Score two goals with your active EVO player in any mode.

Win one match in any mode using your active EVO player.

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player

Overall, the EVO is worth the investment due to the amazing upgrades on offer.

