EA FC 25 Azzurri Anchor Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Azzurri Anchor Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their centre-backs on the virtual pitch. This EVO can be used for 92-rated defenders, making it extremely overpowered with the right players. It is a paid EVO and requires 25,000 coins or 100 FC Points, which is a small cost for the amazing upgrades on offer.

The ongoing Serie A Team of the Season event has finally introduced Evolutions that can be used for 92-rated items in Ultimate Team. Italian club football is renowned for its defensive prowess, so it comes as no surprise that the EA FC 25 Azzurri Anchor Evolution has been released during this promo.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Azzurri Anchor Evolution

The requirements

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Azzurri Anchor Evolution:

Overall: Max 92

Position: CB

Must not be: LB or RB

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max three

This stipulations are really lenient and will allow some top-tier defenders to be used.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Azzurri Anchor Evolution

These are some of the most meta and overpowered options:

Rio Ferdinand: 92

Antonio Rudiger: 92

Lothar Matthaus: 92

Dayot Upamecano: 92

Marcel Desailly: 92

Lucio: 91

Jaap Stam: 91

Virgil van Dijk: 90

Pau Cubarsi: 90

All these players will become elite-tier defenders under the FC IQ system after receiving the boosts on offer.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Azzurri Anchor Evolution

The EVO has four levels

Similar to the recently released Built Different EVO, the EA FC 25 Azzurri Anchor Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Passing +5 (Max 82)

Acceleration +30 (Max 88)

Sprint Speed +10 (Max 88)

PlayStyle Jockey

Stopper+

Level 2 upgrades:

Interceptions +20 (Max 92)

Heading Accuracy +20 (Max 94)

Defensive Awareness +15 (Max 93)

PlayStyle Pinged Pass

PlayStyle+ Bruiser

Defender++

Level 3 upgrades:

Dribbling +5 (Max 84)

Physical +8 (Max 91)

Weak Foot +1 star

Slide Tackle +10 (Max 91)

PlayStyle Aerial

PlayStyle+ Anticipate

Level 4 upgrades:

Standing Tackle +15 (Max 90)

Physical +7 (Max 91)

PlayStyle+ Long Ball Pass

Ball Playing Defender++

Weak Foot +2 star

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is certainly worth completing.

