EA FC 25 Built Different Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Built Different Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their midfielders on the virtual pitch. This is the first EVO to be released this year that includes 92-rated players. However, it comes at a hefty price, as it costs around 125,000 coins or 500 FC points to unlock.

The Serie A Team of the Season event is now live in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with boosted versions of the best performers in Italian club football. The EA FC 25 Built Different Evolution has been released as part of this event.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Built Different Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Built Different Evolution:

Overall: Max 92

Total Positions: Max two

Position: CM or CDM

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max three

These stipulations are extremely lenient and will allow plenty of amazing players to be used in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Built Different Evolution

These are the most meta and overpowered options for this Evolution:

Rico Lewis: 92

Adam Wharton: 92

Pierre Emil Hojberg: 92

Andrey Santos: 92

Rodri: 92

Manuel Locatelli: 92

Homare Sawa: 92

Federico Valverde: 92

Frenkie De Jong: 91

Patrick Vieira: 90

All these players will become elite-tier midfielders under the FC IQ system after being used in this EVO.

All upgrades and requirements of the EA FC 25 Built Different Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released The Alpine Wall EVO, the EA FC 25 Built Different Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades offered by each level:

Level 1 upgrades:

Position CDM

Defending +15 (Max 94)

Pinged Pass PlayStyle, Incisive Pass playStyle

Holding++, Deep Lying playmaker++

Level 2 upgrades:

Position CM

Pace +5 (Max 90)

Physical +15 (Max 90)

Shooting +16 (Max 90)

Pinged Pass+ PlayStyle

Technical PlayStyle

Level 3 upgrades:

Pace +10 (Max 90)

Passing +15 (Max 90)

Skill moves +4 star

Intercept+ PlayStyle

Holding++, Box to Box++

Level 4 upgrades:

Dribbling +15 (Max 91)

Weak Foot +4 star

Block PlayStyle

Incisive Pass+ playStyle

Deep Lying Playmaker++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad battles to unlock these boosts:

Level 1 challenges:

Play two matches in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

