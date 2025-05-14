  • home icon
  EA FC 25 The Alpine Wall Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA FC 25 The Alpine Wall Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified May 14, 2025 18:12 GMT
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
The latest EVO is now live (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 The Alpine Wall Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their left-backs on the virtual pitch. Not only does the EVO provide the player of your choice with boosts and new PlayStyles, but it also gives them an additional CB position. This is a paid EVO and costs around 50,000 FC Coins or 200 FC Points to complete.

With the Team of the Season promo being in full swing in Ultimate Team, gamers have access to high-rated and overpowered attackers. This makes the EA FC 25 The Alpine Wall Evolution even more important, as it allows fans to upgrade their defenders and give them the upgrades they need to compete against top-tier attackers on the virtual pitch.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 The Alpine Wall Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 The Alpine Wall Evolution:

  • Overall: Max 91
  • Pace: Max 96
  • Position: LB
  • PlayStyles: Max 10
  • Total Positions: Max three
  • PlayStyles+: Max three

These requirements leave room for plenty of amazing left-backs to be used in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 The Alpine Wall Evolution

These are some of the most overpowered and meta choices:

  • Sandy Baltimore: 91
  • Jarrel Hato: 91
  • Jose Gaya: 91
  • Yuri Berchiche: 91
  • Eduardo Camavinga: 91
  • Alejandro Balde: 90
  • Ferland Mendy: 90
  • Marcos Alonso: 90
  • Theo Hernandez: 88
All these players will become elite-tier defenders on the virtual pitch under the FC IQ system after receiving the boosts offered by the latest EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 The Alpine Wall Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)
The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Your Favourite Figurine EVO, the EA FC 25 The Alpine Wall Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades offered by each:

Level 1 upgrades:

  • Pace +5 (Max 93)
  • Dribbling +6 (Max 90)
  • Skills +2 star (Max four star)
  • PlayStyles Bruiser and Technical

Level 2 upgrades:

  • Passing +6 (Max 90)
  • Pace +4 (Max 93)
  • Physical +7 (Max 90)
  • PlayStyles Slide Tackle and Tiki Taka
  • PlayStyle+ Jockey

Level 3 upgrades:

  • Position CB
  • Passing +6 (Max 90)
  • Shooting +7 (Max 80)
  • Defending +6 (Max 92)
  • PlayStyle+ Anticipate
  • Defender+

Level 4 upgrades:

  • Defending +7 (Max 92)
  • Dribbling +6 (Max 90)
  • Physical +7 (Max 90)
  • PlayStyle+ Quickstep
  • Fullback++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to complete the EVO:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play one match in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
  • Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

