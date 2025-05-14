EA FC 25 The Alpine Wall Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 The Alpine Wall Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to upgrade their left-backs on the virtual pitch. Not only does the EVO provide the player of your choice with boosts and new PlayStyles, but it also gives them an additional CB position. This is a paid EVO and costs around 50,000 FC Coins or 200 FC Points to complete.

With the Team of the Season promo being in full swing in Ultimate Team, gamers have access to high-rated and overpowered attackers. This makes the EA FC 25 The Alpine Wall Evolution even more important, as it allows fans to upgrade their defenders and give them the upgrades they need to compete against top-tier attackers on the virtual pitch.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 The Alpine Wall Evolution

The requirements (Image via EA Sports)

A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 The Alpine Wall Evolution:

Overall: Max 91

Pace: Max 96

Position: LB

PlayStyles: Max 10

Total Positions: Max three

PlayStyles+: Max three

These requirements leave room for plenty of amazing left-backs to be used in this EVO.

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 The Alpine Wall Evolution

These are some of the most overpowered and meta choices:

Sandy Baltimore: 91

Jarrel Hato: 91

Jose Gaya: 91

Yuri Berchiche: 91

Eduardo Camavinga: 91

Alejandro Balde: 90

Ferland Mendy: 90

Marcos Alonso: 90

Theo Hernandez: 88

All these players will become elite-tier defenders on the virtual pitch under the FC IQ system after receiving the boosts offered by the latest EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 The Alpine Wall Evolution

The EVO has four levels (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Your Favourite Figurine EVO, the EA FC 25 The Alpine Wall Evolution also has four levels. These are the upgrades offered by each:

Level 1 upgrades:

Pace +5 (Max 93)

Dribbling +6 (Max 90)

Skills +2 star (Max four star)

PlayStyles Bruiser and Technical

Level 2 upgrades:

Passing +6 (Max 90)

Pace +4 (Max 93)

Physical +7 (Max 90)

PlayStyles Slide Tackle and Tiki Taka

PlayStyle+ Jockey

Level 3 upgrades:

Position CB

Passing +6 (Max 90)

Shooting +7 (Max 80)

Defending +6 (Max 92)

PlayStyle+ Anticipate

Defender+

Level 4 upgrades:

Defending +7 (Max 92)

Dribbling +6 (Max 90)

Physical +7 (Max 90)

PlayStyle+ Quickstep

Fullback++

These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles to complete the EVO:

Level 1 challenges:

Play one match in any game mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Overall, the EVO is worth completing.

