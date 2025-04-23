EA FC 25 Ball Winning Midfielder Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Ball Winning Midfielder Evolution in Ultimate Team, allowing gamers to transform their right-backs into midfielders on the virtual pitch. This is a paid EVO and requires 25,000 FC Coins or 150 FC points to be unlocked, but the amazing upgrades, PlayStyles, and additional position on offer make it worthwhile.
There have been multiple amazing EVOs during the ongoing TOTS Warmup promo that allow gamers to create their very own Team of the Season items in Ultimate Team, including Mirror Mirror and Pump You Up. The EA FC 25 Ball Winning Midfielder Evolution is the latest such addition.
All requirements of the EA FC 25 Ball Winning Midfielder Evolution
Check out EA FC 25 review
A player must meet the following requirements to be eligible for the EA FC 25 Ball Winning Midfielder Evolution:
- Overall: Max 90
- Pace: Max 95
- Positions: Max three
- Playstyles: Max nine
- PlayStyle+: Max two
- Position: RB
- Must not be: CB
These stipulations are really lenient and will allow a lot of top-tier items to be used in this EVO.
Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Ball Winning Midfielder Evolution
These are some of the most meta and overpowered candidates for this Evolution:
- Maicon: 90
- Tajon Buchanan: 90
- Sergi Roberto: 90
- Alex Scott: 90
- Alessandro Florenzi: 89
- Javier Zanetti: 89
- Philipp Lahm: 89
- Danny Da Costa: 88
- Giovanni Di Lorenzo: 88
- Connor Bradley: 88
- Achraf Hakimi: 84
- Kyle Walker: 84
All these players will become elite-tier right-backs and midfielders under the FC IQ system via this EVO.
All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Ball Winning Midfielder Evolution
Similar to the recently released Starring Role EVO, the EA FC 25 Ball Winning Midfielder Evolution also has five segments. These are the boosts offered by each level:
Level 1 upgrades:
- Shooting +12 (Max 86)
- Physical +8 (Max 89)
- Reactions +10 (Max 95)
- Heading Accuracy +6 (Max 88)
Level 2 upgrades:
- Position CDM
- Dribbling +15 (Max 92)
- Pace +8 (Max 93)
- Stand Tackle +10 (Max 90)
- PlayStyle Long Ball
Level 3 upgrades:
- Balance +18 (Max 94)
- Skills +3 star
- Defensive Awareness +12 (Max 92)
- Intercept PlayStyle
- Long Ball+ PlayStyle
- Holding+
Level 4 upgrades:
- Weak Foot +3 star
- Passing +10 (Max 90)
- Ball control +15 (Max 92)
- Composure +10 (Max 93)
- Tiki Taka Playstyle
Level 5 upgrades:
- Agility +18 (Max 94)
- Interceptions +12 (Max 93)
- Slide Tackle +10 (Max 88)
- Intercept+ PlayStyle
- Deep Lying Playmaker++
These are the challenges gamers will have to complete in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles:
Level 1 challenges:
- Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 2 challenges:
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 3 challenges:
- Assist two goals in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 4 challenges:
- Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Level 5 challenges:
- Assist three goals in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
- Win two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Overall, the EVO is worth completing.