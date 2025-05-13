EA Sports has introduced the Baris Yilmaz TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in FC 25 Ultimate Team. Upon completing the squad-building challenge, players can get their hands on a 90-rated Turkish winger, Baris Yilmaz, featuring a few top-tier attributes.

Galatasaray S.K. have been crowned Super Lig 2024/25 champions, and the Turkish winger played an important role in their lineup. He added 11 goals and three assists to his tally, proving his worth in the Turkey top flight. As a result, he secured a deserving place in the Honourable Mentions squad.

This article will explore all the tasks and their cheapest solutions to complete the Baris Yilmaz TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Baris Yilmaz TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC

Tasks to complete Yilmaz's TOTS SBC (Image via EA Sports)

Like any standard Honourable Mentions SBC, gamers must complete a certain set of squads (only one in this case) to get their hands on the freshly introduced Baris Yilmaz TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC item. However, the overall price may vary depending on the current prices of the fodder cards in the transfer market.

Regardless, here's the task and its cheapest solution to complete the SBC:

Task 1: Baris Yilmaz

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solution 1

Alvaro Morata: 83

Ewa Pajor: 87

Mariona: 84

Joshua Kimmich: 86

Sandy Baltimore: 84

Svenja Huth: 85

Andrew Robertson: 85

Viktor Gyokeres: 84

Cole Palmer: 85

Giulia Gwinn: 83

Jordan Pickford: 83

Expected Price: 21,100 EA FC Coins

EA FC 25 Baris Yilmaz TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC: Review

Baris Yilmaz's TOTS HM card attributes (Image via EA Sports)

The overall cost to complete Baris Yilmaz TOTS Honourable Mentions SBC is around 21,100 coins, which is decent considering the caliber of the card. With 5-star skills and 4-star weak foot traits, it features Pinged Pass+, Whipped Pass+, and Low-Driven Shot+ playstyles.

Since EA has given 96 Pace and 93 Dribbling Baris Yilmaz's TOTS edition, the card could've possessed PlayStyles+, such as Rapid+ or Technical+, to increase its utilization in the current meta. Regardless of its drawbacks, those using Super Lig-centric Ultimate Team can opt for this card in the current scenario.

For more SBC-related articles, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

