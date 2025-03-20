  • home icon
  EA FC 25 Birthday Finale Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more 

EA FC 25 Birthday Finale Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more 

By SoumyaKanti Saha
Modified Mar 20, 2025 20:30 GMT
The final FUT Birthday Evolution is now live (Image via EA Sports)
The final FUT Birthday Evolution is now live (Image via EA Sports)

EA Sports has revealed the EA FC 25 Birthday Finale Evolution, allowing gamers to create their very own FUT Birthday card in Ultimate Team. Through this freshly-introduced free-of-cost Evolution, fans can upgrade their favorite player card's basic attributes like Agility, Crossing, Long and Short Passing, and many more. On top of that, this EVO also provides a few desirable PlayStyles to make the used cards more relevant in the current EA FC 25 meta.

That said, this article will cover the details of the EA FC 25 Birthday Final Evolution, including its requirements, the best players to use for it, and more.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Birthday Finale Evolution

The latest EVO requirements (Image via EA Sports)
The latest EVO requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Here are the requirements of the EA FC 25 Birthday Finale Evolution in Ultimate Team:

  • Overall: Max 89
  • Pace: Max 95
  • PlayStyles: Max 10

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Birthday Finale Evolution

Virgil Van Dijk is a great option for this EVO (Image via EA Sports)
Virgil Van Dijk is a great option for this EVO (Image via EA Sports)

Since there's no position requirement for the EA FC 25 Birthday Finale Evolution, a lot of player cards should be eligible for it. Among them, a few stand out as the best options.

That said, here's a list of player cards that should provide gamers with the best results when used in this EVO:

  • Mia Hamm: 89
  • Theo Hernandez: 89
  • Virgil Van Dijk: 89
  • David Ginola: 89
  • Jaap Stam: 89
  • Samuel Eto'o: 89
  • Mathys Tel: 89
  • Micheal Olise: 89
  • Yaya Toure: 89
  • Jairzinho: 89
  • Mohamed Salah: 89
  • Denzel Dumfries: 89
  • Paul Scholes: 89
  • Cristiano Ronaldo: 89
  • Gianluca Zambrotta: 87

All player cards mentioned above should perform well after transforming into a full-fledged player with a few upgraded attributes thanks to the Birthday Finale EVO.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Birthday Finale Evolution

Level 3 upgrade of the latest Evolution (Image via EA Sports)
Level 3 upgrade of the latest Evolution (Image via EA Sports)

Like several free EVOs, the EA FC 25 Birthday Finale Evolution has three distinct upgrade levels, offering basic attribute boosts. Here are their details:

Level 1 upgrades

  • Overall: 2 (Max 91)
  • Agility: 7 (Max 89)
  • Crossing: 7 (Max 87)
  • Skills: 1
  • PlayStyles: Trickster (Max 10)

Level 2 upgrades

  • Balance: 10 (Max 89)
  • Long Passing: 7 (Max 89)
  • Reactions: 7 (Max 90)
  • Short Passing: 10 (Max 90)
  • Vision: 10 (Max 87)
  • PlayStyles: Pinged Pass (Max 10)

Level 3 upgrades

  • Ball Control: 7 (Max 88)
  • Composure: 10 (Max 90)
  • PlayStyles: Long Ball Pass, Incisive Pass (Max 10)

Gamers should navigate to the EA FC 25 Ultimate Team mode (online mode) to complete the following set of challenges and upgrade their players with this EVO:

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play three matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

  • Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
  • Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
  • Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
