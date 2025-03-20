EA FC 25 Lieke Martens van Leer FUT Birthday SBC: All tasks and cheapest solutions

The EA FC 25 Lieke Martens van Leer FUT Birthday SBC has finally gone live on Ultimate Team. Upon completing the squad-building challenge, gamers can access the 90-rated Dutch left-winger featuring amazing attributes across the board. The promising winger was once a crucial part of the Barcelona Femini squad, helping them win their first continental treble in 2021.

Moreover, Martens was named UEFA Women's Player of the Year in 2017. The freshly introduced SBC item is a true reflection of her real-life flair. While she already had an 88-rated Total Rush special item, the 90-rated SBC item is overpowered and likely to be an investment that gamers won't regret.

This article will explore all the necessary tasks and their cheapest solutions to complete the Lieke Martens van Leer FUT Birthday SBC in EA FC 25 Ultimate Team.

All tasks and cheapest solutions of the EA FC 25 Lieke Martens van Leer FUT Birthday SBC

Martens van Leer special promo SBC tasks (Image via EA Sports)

Like any other FUT Birthday SBC cards, EA FC 25 Lieke Martens van Leer FUT Birthday requires multiple squads. Players must complete only two tasks in this case to access the exclusive item of the Dutch winger.

Note that each player card's pricing might deviate from its mentioned price point based on certain EA FC 25 market trends. As a result, the overall pricing to complete the SBC might also change a little. Regardless, the following should be the tasks and ideal fodder cards for this SBC:

Task 1: Netherlands

Netherland Players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team Overall Rating: Minimum 83

Solution 1

Caroline Weir: 84

Benjamin Henrichs: 81

Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic: 81

Remo Freuler: 81

Niclas Fullkrug: 82

Sara Dabritz: 84

Sherida Spitse: 83

Marc Guehi: 81

Andre Silva: 80

Georgia Stanway: 84

Griedge Mbock: 84

Task 2: Top Form

Team of the Week players: Minimum one in your starting 11

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Solution 2

Dominique Janssen: 84

Jane Campbell: 84

Chris Smalling TOTW: 86

Lea Schuller: 86

Joao Palhinha: 85

Jack Grealish: 84

Lukas Hradecky: 84

David De Gea: 84

Alex Remiro: 84

Leroy Sane: 85

Millie Bright: 85

The EA FC 25 Lieke Martens van Leer FUT Birthday SBC costs around 42,100 EA FC Coins. Considering the attributes, the item appears to be quite affordable.

EA FC 25 Lieke Martens van Leer FUT Birthday SBC: Review

Martens van Leer FUT Birthday SBC item stats (Image via EA Sports)

As mentioned earlier, the EA FC 25 Lieke Martens van Leer FUT Birthday SBC features amazing attributes including 90 pace, 90 shooting, 94 dribbling, and more. On top of that, EA has provided Technical+ and First Touch+ playstyle traits for this item. Players can exploit her immense pace with the Technical playstyle.

While the PlayStyles may seem desirable at first, traits like Finesse Shot+, Power Shot+, Rapid+, and other meta playstyles would've been a great option for her. Nevertheless, those looking for high-rated fodders or a backup winger for their team can opt for her.

