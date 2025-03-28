EA FC 25 Bomb Forward Evolution guide: Best players to use, all upgrades, requirements, and more

EA Sports has finally dropped the Bomb Forward Evolution in EA FC 25, much to the excitement of those looking to add a capable right-back (RB) to their Ultimate Teams. This EVO upgrades your existing right-backs by boosting their attacking prowess and providing them the Quick Step+ PlayStyle. If your favorite RB just needs a jumpstart to be able to compete with the best again, this Evolution might be right up your alley.

Ad

This article will cover all the necessary aspects (such as the best players to use, requirements, upgrades, and challenges) of the EA FC 25 Bomb Forward Evolution.

All requirements of the EA FC 25 Bomb Forward Evolution

Bomb Forward EVO requirements (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

The RB player cards must meet the following criteria to be eligible for EA FC 25 Bomb Forward Evolution:

Ad

Trending

Overall: Max 89

Pace: Max 92

Dribbling: Max 91

Physical: Max 84

PlayStyles: Max 10

PlayStyles+: Max 2

Position: RB

Read more: Center Stage Evolution guide

Best players to use in the EA FC 25 Bomb Forward Evolution

These are the best player cards to use for EA FC 25 Bomb Forward Evolution that will provide gamers the best possible outcome after undergoing the EVO:

Gianluca Zambrotta: 87

Pedro Porro: 89

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Yan Couto: 89

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 87

Kyle Walker: 84

Amad Dialo: 86

Philipp Lahm: 89

Jesus Navas: 88

Aaron Wan-Bissaka: 87

Diogo Dalot: 86

Nathalie Bjorn: 88

Javier Zanetti: 89

Marcos Llorente: 83

Raoul Bellanova: 87

Ad

All the cards mentioned above can receive desirable Roles and PlayStyle traits via this EVO, which will make them significantly relevant on the virtual pitch.

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 25 Bomb Forward Evolution

The final stage of the latest EVO (Image via EA Sports)

The free-of-cost EA FC 25 Bomb Forward Evolution offers a total of four different upgrades featuring different trait enhancements, such as Passing, Defending, Physicality, and others, along with desirable Roles like Wingback, Falseback, and Attacking Wingback.

Ad

Here are the upgrade levels:

Level 1 upgrades

Overall: 2 (Max 92)

Pace: 3 (Max 93)

Dribbling: 5 (Max 92)

Defending: 2 (Max 87)

PlayStyles: Quick Step (Max 10)

Roles: Wingback++

Level 2 upgrades

Overall: 1 (Max 92)

Shooting: 2 (Max 78)

Passing: 4 (Max 88)

Physical: 3 (Max 87)

PlayStyles: Anticipate (Max 10)

Roles: Falseback+

Level 3 upgrades

Overall: 1 (Max 92)

Pace: 2 (Max 93)

Shooting: 2 (Max 78)

Physical: 3 (Max 87)

Skills: 4 (Max 5)

PlayStyles: Rapid (Max 10)

Roles: Attacking Wingback++

Level 4 upgrades

Overall: 1 (Max 92)

Passing: 3 (Max 88)

Dribbling: 5 (Max 92)

Defending: 3 (Max 87)

PlayStyles+: Quick Step+ (Max 2)

PlayStyles: Intercept, Trivela (Max 10)

Ad

Also read: Kaka is expected to arrive as a part of the Dreamchasers Team 2

Gamers must complete the following challenges for this EVO:

Level 1 challenges:

Play three matches in any mode using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play three matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Ad

Level 4 challenges:

Play two matches in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Assist two goals with your active EVO player in Rush, Rivals, Champions, or Squad Battles on minimum Semi-Pro difficulty.

For more such EVO-related articles, check out Sportskeeda's EA FC 25 page.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback